Form Fill and Sealing Equipment Market – Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Form Fill and Sealing Equipment Market

Form-fill-seal machines are machines that form the package, fill it with a wet or dry product and seal it closed. Most FFS systems use flexible film to form the primary package, such as a bag or pouch. But gable-top and aseptic cartons are also created in a form-fill-seal operation. And most blister packs are produced with a thermoform/fill/seal machine, a close cousin. Form fill and sealing equipment are used in the packaging of F&B, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer products. Each FFS machine forms the packaging material from a roll or a stack. Then the formed packaging material is filled and sealed.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Bocsh, Wihuri Group, Premier Tech Chronos, Omori Machinery, GEA, FUJI MACHINERY, KHS, M-TEK, Coesia Group, Scholle, Pro Mach, Cryovac, PFM Packaging Machinery, RM Group, Hayssen, KAWASHIMA, Accutek, Viking Masek, IMA, Triangle Package, Pakona Engineers, Fres-co System USA, Anhui Zengran, Shanghai Boevan, Rui Packing, Sanguan, Xingfeipack, Ruian Sanyang, Foshan Baopack, and More

The global form fill and sealing equipment industry mainly concentrates in Europe and North America. The China, EU and USA regions are the major consumer in the market. It is predicted that product sales will be driven by market growth in China and other industrializing nations, where demand for processed food and beverage products and other manufactured goods is expected to post the strongest increases as personal incomes and consumer spending rise. China alone is expected to account for 30.44% of all new product demand gains through 2021.

The form fill and sealing equipment are mainly used in the packaging of F&B, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other consumer products. The market share of food in these applications is up to 80% and it is forecasted that share will up to 82% in 2021 with personal incomes and consumer spending rise.

The Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment market was valued at 3190 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment.

Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical form fill sealing (VFFS)

Horizontal form fill sealing (HFFS)

Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals/Personal Care

Chemical Products

Others

Global Form Fill and Sealing Equipment Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Form Fill and Sealing Equipment Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Form Fill and Sealing Equipment market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

