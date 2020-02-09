Forging Presses Market Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

latest Forging Presses market share and competition analysis report – made available by Industry. provides key vendor profiles, Forging Presses market technological progress, development trends, emerging opportunities and growth prospects of Forging Presses market for the period of 2019 to 2025. Forging Presses market report offers important statistics and graphical figures related to global growth rate, revenue, success insights of Forging Presses market drivers, trends and barriers that will help all readers to get decision making overview and benefits for their business.

About Forging Presses Market:

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.

There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.

Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.

EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.