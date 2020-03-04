Forging Lubricants Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study 2018 to 2028

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Introduction

Forging lubricants are added to improve the efficiency and productivity of the forging process. Forging lubricants improve the efficiency of the process by reducing friction between dies and work pieces. A typical forging lubricant may comprise demineralized water, graphite, binding agents, stabilizers, thickeners and corrosion inhibitors. Lubrication of dies promotes smooth motion between metal and metal, easy handling and release of the forged part, cooling of the system to remove undesirable heat from dies, and protection of dies, which increases the average life span of dies. There has been an increase in the use of water-based forging lubricants for efficient cooling of the system.

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Dynamics

Market Drivers

A number of factors have boosted the demand for forging lubricants over the forecast period. There has been significant improvement in die life. A large amount of raw material is injected into complex dies. As a result, due to the complexity of dies, all the parts of dies are not uniformly cooled. To improve the efficiency of parts, a number of complex forging dies are being manufactured, which lead to the deposition of materials in complex geometries. As a result, there has been a growing need of forging lubricants to cope with uneven cooling and thermal management and easy removal of forged parts.

Market Restraints

One of the major factors restraining the growth of the global forging lubricants market is the additional operation cost associated with the use of lubricants in the forging process. Moreover, the technical constraints related to the viscosity and application of lubricants may in some cases lead to porosity in the forged part.

Market Trends

There has been an increase in the use of water-based lubricants to reduce operational cost and improve thermal management as a significant amount of heat is evolved during the forging process. Forging lubricants also provide additional cooling to the system. Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of robotics for the application of die lubricants.

There has also been an increasing trend for the use of magnesium metal for forging with low porosity and high ductility, thereby creating significant demand for forging lubricants over the forecast period.

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

The global demand for forging lubricants is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. With significant growth in metal machinery, automotive and other major end use industries in the region, the global demand for forging lubricants is projected to grow. India and China are projected to hold a dominant share in the global forging lubricants market over the forecast period. Regions such as North America and Europe are projected to witness significant demand for forging lubricants, owing to the increasing regulations pertaining to greenhouse emissions, which will promote the use of forging lubricants for aluminum and steel forging for light vehicles. Other regions such as Latin America are anticipated to witness a significant rise in the demand for forging lubricants, owing to the increasing local and foreign direct investments in the region’s automotive sector. Regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Japan are anticipated to be witness relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global forging lubricants market are:

Henkel Corporation

Chem-Trend L.P.

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Moresco Corporation

The Hill and Griffith Company

Houghton International Inc.

Condat Group

Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd.

Chemtool Incorporated

Acme Refining LLC

Lubgraf

