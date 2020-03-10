Forecast On Policosanol Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2028

Policosanol Market: Introduction

Policosanol is an alcohol extracted from sugarcane wax that is used to lower serum lipids. Policosanol was previously the name given to the Cuban sugarcane wax extract. Policosanol is composed of long-chain alcohols. It is present in different sources such as beeswax, rice bran wax, and many other plant and insect waxes. The policosanol obtained from these sources is also known as an imitation policosanol product due to the difference in its effects on the human body.

The extraction of policosanol is carried out by two different processes, solvent extraction and supercritical CO2 extraction. Most of the manufacturers have started following the supercritical CO2 extraction method due to the purer form of policosanol obtained by the method. This is mostly used for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food processing, or for cosmeceuticals.

Sugarcane Market to Gain Traction Due to the Demand for Policosanol

The prices of sugar have been decreasing, leading to the reduction in the value of sugarcane. This has resulted in developments in the use of sugarcane in various industries. In Cuba, after the sugar industry faced losses, the research institutes, in collaboration with private laboratories, proved the use of policosanol extracted from sugarcane wax to control cholesterol in the human body. This led to many of the manufacturers producing it on a commercial basis for the use of policosanol in dietary supplements. Policosanol can be obtained from various sources, but the policosanol extract from cane wax is the most valuable policosanol in the market.

Policosanol: Market Segmentation

The global policosanol market is segmented on the basis of source, extraction process, and end use.

On the basis of source, the global policosanol market is segmented into–

Sugarcane Wax

Rice Bran Wax

Bees Wax

Wheat Germ

Others (plant wax, insect wax)

On the basis of extraction process, the global policosanol market is segmented into–

Solvent Extraction

Supercritical CO 2 Extraction

On the basis of end use, the global policosanol market is segmented into –

Food Processing

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceuticals

Policosanol Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global policosanol market are Garuda International Inc., India Glycols Ltd., Risun Bio-Tech Inc., Oxynature Products Pvt. Ltd., Huzhou Shengma Biochem Co. Ltd., Laboratoiros Dalmer S. A., and Sami Labs Ltd. (Sabinsa Group).

Policosanol Market: Key Developments

Sabinsa Group, a subsidiary of Sami Labs Ltd. has patented its own Policosanol, for use as a cosmetic ingredient. In 2016, it manufactured an oil-control moisturizer using this patented policosanol and aloe vera extract.

Policosanol Market: Opportunities

The benefits of policosanol are more popular in Latin America where it is used as a dietary supplement as well as a food ingredient. Very few people are aware of policosanol in Asia and the MEA region. Manufacturers have a very good opportunity in these regions as consumers are gradually becoming aware of policosanol and its health benefits.

A lot of research is being carried out to incorporate policosanol into food products with high-fat systems to increase their value in terms of nutritional composition to keep up with the demand for clean label foods. It is also being used in cosmetic products due to the slow-aging property that policosanol provides.

Policosanol Market: Geographical Presence

The policosanol produced from Cuban sugarcane wax by Dalmer Laboratories is being distributed in more than 40 countries across the world and is most popular in the Caribbean region and South America as a sold-over-the-counter dietary supplement for controlling hyperlipidemia. The sale of policosanol is prohibited in the U.S. due to the trade embargo that is going on with Cuba.

In the past few years, Korean scientists have shown interest in the Cuban policosanol and are slowly discovering its benefits. Also, the consumer awareness in certain Asian regions is gradually growing.