Forecast On Organic Bakery Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2028

Rising interest in healthy living and consumers becoming more aware and informed about the ingredients used in various food is resulting in more demand for food made using natural and organic ingredients. Meanwhile, in case of bakery products like bread, pastries, cakes, etc., more preference is being given to the organic bakery products. Hence, organic bakery product manufacturers are focusing on using organic cereals and ingredients, natural flavors in their bakery products. Manufacturers are also producing new bakery products made using organically produced grains such as rice, quinoa, and chia to increase nutritional value. Increasing demand for gluten-free bakery products and the fact that majority of consumers are willing to pay more for these products is driving demand for organic bakery products.

Organic bakery products are also being influenced by specific standards set by food safety organizations. These organizations monitor product manufacturing process, quality of ingredients being used, labeling, and packaging of organic bakery products. Manufacturers are also working towards increasing shelf-life of the organic bakery products without using any artificial preservatives. Along with the use of organic ingredients and cereals, organic baking also forms an important part in the production of organic bakery products. Hence, manufacturers are also emphasizing more on use of equipment and processes for organic baking.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global organic bakery market is expected to experience moderate growth. The market is estimated to register 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The demand for organic food is growing, coupled with healthy eating trends, this is resulting in the increasing demand for organic bakery products. Organic bakery product manufacturers are investing in new technologies that support production process using natural and organic ingredients. Below insights show the performance of the global organic bakery market in the coming years.

4 Key Insights on Global Organic Bakery Market

During the forecast period 2017-2022, Europe is expected to dominate the global market for organic bakery. Europe is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share on global revenues by the end of 2017.

North America organic bakery market is likely to witness moderate growth. By 2022 end, North America is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,500 million revenue. Increasing preference for healthy, gluten-free and low-calorie food along with the rise in disposable income are some of the factors driving organic bakery market in North America. Moreover, adoption of innovative technology for production and packaging is also contributing towards the growth in the region.

Bread is expected to be one of the highly preferred organic bakery product. Accounting for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share on global revenue by 2017 end, bread as organic bakery product is projected to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 800 million during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, rolls & croissant are expected to be the second most preferred organic bakery products.

Compared to supermarkets/hypermarkets as the organic bakery sales channel, wholesalers/distributors/direct sales channel for organic bakery is likely to gain momentum. Wholesalers/distributors/direct as sales channel is projected to reach nearly US$ 4,300 million revenue towards the end of 2022.

The report also offers a detailed profile of key market players in the global organic bakery market, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Flower Foods, Inc., Manna Organics LLC, Alvarado Street Bakery, Natures Bakery Cooperative, Mestemacher GmbH, Toufayan Bakery, Inc, and United States Bakery.