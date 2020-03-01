Force Sensor Market Size 2019 | Industry Leaders, Trends, growth and Forecast | Worth to be USD 2.95 billion With a CAGR of 6% by 2023

The report on the global Force Sensor market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

A force sensor is a transducer which converts a mechanical input signal into an electrical output signal. It provides ultra-thin sensor construction and enhanced flexibility. A force sensor is highly durable and used in various applications across numerous industry verticals. The force sensors lead to minimal interference in the normal functioning of the gadgets due to them being ultra-thin.

According to the Market Research Future analysis report, the global force sensor market is likely to exhibit many growth prospects during the forecast period of 2017-2023. One of the major factors contributing to the market growth for force sensor devices is the increasing demand for sensors in the automotive sector. Additionally, the burgeoning growth recorded in the global automotive sector is also augmenting the demand for force sensors, further pushing the market.

Force sensors are also likely to gain more importance owing to the rising adoption of the same in consumer electronics due to the growing popularity of touch interface devices. The global force sensor market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the assessment period, accruing revenue of USD 2.95 billion by the end of 2023.

Major Key Players

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.),

ATI Industrial Automation Inc. (U.S.),

General Electric (U.S.),

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Germany),

Tekscan Inc. (U.S.),

Sensata Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Spectris PLC (U.K.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

And others are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Force Sensor market.

According to MRFR, The Force Sensor Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.95 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Industry Update

March 2019: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. introduced a force sensor that will enhance the impact of resistance while being the smallest in size and offers high linearity as well as high resolution. The HSFPAR004A force sensor is viable for use in stylus pens and other similar input devices.

Segmentation:

The global force sensor market is segmented on the basis of various aspects to get a detailed analysis. These segmentations are carried out on the basis of application, technology, and vertical. Based on vertical, the global force sensor market is segmented into manufacturing, medical & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, aerospace & defense, industrial, printing & packaging, and automotive. The automotive segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global force sensor market during the review period. The increasing demand for sensors per vehicle and a rise in the fuel efficiency standards are primary factors responsible for growth in the global force sensor market.

The global force sensor market is segmented into optical force sensor, fiber optic, opto mechanical, photo elasticity, magneto elastic, hall effect & magneto resistance, metal strain gauges, semiconductor strain gauges, load cell sensor, and tracking of optical markers. The tracking of optical markers segment is further sub-segmented into piezo-resistive force sensor, piezo-electric force sensor, capacitive force sensor, and magnetic sensor. The hall effect & magneto resistance segment is further segmented into ultrasonic force sensor, electrochemical force sensor, and strain gauges. The piezo-resistive force sensor segment is likely to spearhead the global force sensor market during the forecast period. By application, the global force sensor market is segmented into traffic engineering, biomedical, control monitoring, measuring equipment, and process monitoring.

Regional Analysis:

The global force sensor market is studied for the regional segments of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to account for the biggest market share for force sensors. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Significant growth in North America is accredited to the technical advancements and the rapidly rising demand for force sensors in various industry verticals in the region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Government Bodies

Consumers

Automotive Companies

