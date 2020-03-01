Force Sensor Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2023

This report analyzes the global Force Sensor Market by type (piezo electric force sensor, piezo resistive force sensor, capacitive force sensor, optical force sensor, magnetic force sensor), by application (process monitoring, control monitoring), by vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global force sensor market is expected to grow USD 2.95 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global force sensor market include:

• TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)

• ATI Industrial Automation Inc. (U.S.)

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Germany)

• Tekscan Inc. (U.S.)

• Sensata Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Spectris PLC (U.K.)

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global force sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Piezo Electric Force Sensor

• Piezo Resistive Force Sensor

• Capacitive Force Sensor

• Optical Force Sensor

• Magnetic Force Sensor

On the basis of application, the global force sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Process Monitoring

• Control Monitoring

On the basis of vertical, the global force sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Medical & Pharmaceuticals

• Agriculture

• Printing & Packaging

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others

