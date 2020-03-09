Food Tub packaging Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

Global Food Tub Packaging Market Overview

Despite inclining unit dose packaging demand, the packaged food products in bulk quantity are still high in consumer demand. Several developments in packaging materials have enabled long shelf life of food products and consumer preference for small lots of packaged food has driven the food tub packaging market globally. Food tub packaging is one of the simplest packaging formats to manufacture, fill the primary product and effectively seal the packaging. This has driven the food tub packaging market at the manufacturers’ end, and the market players invest more on the decoration of the food tub packaging to attract the consumers. Several benefits of food tub packaging and globally large demand for food packaging has led to huge and evergreen food tub packaging market.

Global Food Tub Packaging Market Dynamics

See-through packaging is one of the highly effective marketing technique at the point-of-sale. Food tub packaging can be manufactured with a transparent material. For the enhanced protection of packaged food from environmental factors such as moisture, odor, air, and others, barrier materials like aluminum, EVOH, polyamide, and others are incorporated for producing food tub packaging. Plastic barrier materials are capable of producing food tub packaging with barrier properties along with see-through packaging. Several decoration techniques including in-mold labeling, flexo-offset hybrid printing, and others play a crucial role in attracting consumers. Moreover, food tub packaging made up of paperboard is highly preferred as food service container due to its low cost of manufacturing and disposable nature. Intolerance towards oil-based plastics has led to inclining demand of food tub packaging manufactured with bio-based plastics and paperboard materials. All the factors stated above has propelled the food tub packaging market globally. The end-use of food tub packaging is restricted to some of the food items due to increasing consumer preference for unit dose packaging in several food products. Although, the unit dose packaging is not feasible for the majority of packaged food items while is food tub packaging is highly economical.

Global Food Tub Packaging Market Segmentation

The global food tub packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material as

Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Bio-based plastics

Multilayered

Paperboard

Others

Due to high variation of raw material price for manufacturing packaging with different materials such as multilayered plastics, monolayer plastics, bio-based plastics and others, the pricing analysis of the global food tub packaging market is to be made on segmentation by material type.

The global food tub packaging market can be segmented on the basis of shape as

Round

Square

Customized and others

The global food tub packaging market can be segmented on the basis of capacity as

Up to 500 ml

500 to 1,000ml

1,000 to 3,000ml

Above 3,000ml

The global food tub packaging market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as

Foodservice

Desserts

Powdered Beverages

Snacks

Fresh Produce

Dips

Dry fruits

Bakery products

Others

The global food tub packaging market can be segmented on the basis of geographic region as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Global Food Tub Packaging Market Regional Overview

Increasing corporate culture and busy life schedules of majority of the population residing in large economies of North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe has resulted into high consumption of packaged food. Increasing globalization is responsible for increasing international trade of food items in emerging economies which leads to wide requirement of food packaging such as food tub packaging.

Global Food Tub Packaging Market Key Players

Some of the key players of the food tub packaging market include the global packaging giants with a strong focus of food packaging such as Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Group, Mondi Plc and Graphic Packaging International, LLC. Other emerging companies in the food tub packaging market are Sabert Corporation, Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd., Argento Plastic Manufacturers, Innavisions Limited, Plus Paper Foodpac Ltd. and several others.

