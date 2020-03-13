Food Tester Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2028

Food Tester Market: Overview

The increasing strict regulations and standards for adulteration in food is creating a need for food tester and are significantly fuelling the global food tester market. Food tester is the equipment which analyzes the components of food. Food tester plays a key role in the food industry. Food analyzers are mostly used by manufacturers to ensure quality control and safety. The agricultural sector uses mass spectrometry/ chromatography to detect the amount of pesticides present in the food. Food tester is also used to count bacterial colonies in the food sample. Food tester also determines the content of protein, fat, oil, flavor and others. Various parameters need to be considered before buying food testers are the use of food tester based on application, i.e. quality control or amount of contamination in food. Other factors are ease of use, the speed of analysis, type of analysis, sample size, and others.

Some of the key applications for food tester are food chemistry analysis, food microbiology analysis, food nutrition analysis, food allergen analysis, natural food toxin analysis, food shelf-life studies, food quality control determination, and others. Food chemistry analysis includes testing of fat, protein, moisture, salt, minerals, contamination, sugar, pH, and others. Food microbiology analysis includes salmonella, lactobacillus, staphylococcus aureus, yeast, E. coli, pseudomonas, mold, Listeria, and others. Food allergen analysis includes the test for the presence of egg, peanut, soy, and others. Natural food toxin analysis includes testing of fumosin, histamine, and others. Food quality control determination includes wheat adulteration, GMO analysis.

Regulatory compliance plays a key driver for the growth of food tester market. Food testing compliance are Food and Drug Administration/Bacteriological Analytical Manual (FDA/BAM), Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Association of Official Agricultural Chemists (AOAC), United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP), American Public Health Association’s Compendium of Methods for the Microbiological Examination of Food (CMMEF), and others. With the increasing regulation and continuous advancements in food testers, the market for food tester is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period.

Food Tester Market: Dynamics

The food tester market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the strict regulations and standards set by the regulatory bodies of various countries. The other factors creating the demand for food testers are increasing adulteration, use of preservatives, use of pesticides, a rising concern for organic food, and others. All the factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of global food tester market.

The challenges associated with the growth of global food tester market are variation in regulatory standards for different regions or countries. However, food tester manufacturers are continuously focused on manufacturing food testers based on regional standards and are expected to overcome this challenge by the end of the forecast period.

Food Tester Market: Segmentation

Food tester market based on end-use:

Food tester market can be segmented as-

Agricultural Sector

Food Manufacturing Sector

Others

Food tester market based on device:

Food tester market can be segmented as-

Spectrometers

Refractometers

Titrators

Moisture Analyzers

Others

Food Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for food tester market are Labcompare, LabX, Presto Group, Progen Scientific, Thwing Albert, Boekel Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amaze Instruments, and others. The companies are highly focused on capturing regional markets by offering food tester based on country-specific standards.