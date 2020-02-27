Food Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2019 to 2023

Food stabilizers are additives added in food to maintain the texture of food, enhance the activity of emulsifiers, balance the physio-chemical nature, and bind the varied conflicting components in a food or beverages. Various hydrocolloids such as gelatin, pectin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, and starch among others are used as food stabilizers in ice creams, low-fat spreads, dairy products, salad dressings, and others. The surging demand for convenience food is boosting the sales of food stabilizers as they help in stabilizing the food structure for a long duration of time. Thus, the multifunctionality of food stabilizers and their increasing application scope are expected to render profitable opportunities to the market players and fuel the growth of global Food Stabilizers Market.

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global food stabilizers market are Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nexira (France), DowDuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Ashland (US), CP Kelco (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hydrosol (Germany), and Palsgaard (Denmark).

Regional Demand:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for food stabilizers during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for dairy products and convenience food. The rising per capita disposable income and changing lifestyle of people in the region are propelling the consumers to opt for processed food products and beverages which in turn is catalyzing the growth of food stabilizers market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, the availability of abundant raw material such as seaweed and guar gum is also catalyzing the region’s growth. The major countries driving the region’s growth are India, China, and Japan.

Europe is expected to dominate the Food Stabilizers Market during the assessment period owing to the presence of several prominent market players in the region such as Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group Plc., Palsgaard, Hydrosol, and Nexira among few others. The strong hold of food processing industry in Europe is one of the major determinants that is driving the Europe food stabilizers market. Moreover, the increasing preference of consumers towards dairy and bakery products is also fueling the regional market growth.

North America is also expected to gain a significant share in the global food stabilizers market due to the increasing preferences of consumers towards packaged food. The region also houses several prominent vendors active in the global food stabilizers market, which is imparting a positive impact on the food stabilizers market in North America.

The growing economies of Middle East and Africa are driving the growth trend of food stabilizers market in RoW. In addition, convenience food is witnessing a surging demand in the Middle East which in turn is expected to boost the sales of food stabilizers in the region.

Segmentation:

The global food stabilizers market has been segmented based on source, application, and region.

By source, the global food stabilizers market has been classified as natural and synthetic. The natural segment is further bifurcated into plant, seaweed, microbial, and animal. On the basis of application, the global food stabilizers market has been divided into dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, convenience food, meat, poultry & seafood, beverages, and others.

