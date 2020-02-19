FOOD ROBOTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Food Robotics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Food Robotics Industry

At present, people have developed the food industry robot including the packaging can robot, the automatic lunch robot and the cutting beef robot.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Food Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

FANUC

KUKA

Seiko Epson

YASKAWA ELECTRIC

STAUBLI INTERNATIONAL

MAYEKAWA MFG

UNIVERSAL ROBOTICS

BASTIAN SOLUTIONS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Type

Medium Type

Heavy Type

Segment by Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Pick & Place

