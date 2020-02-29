Food Raising Agents Market Production, Size, Supply, Sales and Future Demand 2027

Food raising agents are the substances that produce gas which caused baked goods such as cookies, cakes, muffins, and bread o rise when baked. The gas produced depends on what type of raising agent is used. The basic work of raising agent is to cause foaming resulting in the softer and lighter batter. With increasing consumption of baked goods, the demand for various raising agents is also growing in the food industry, thereby, driving growth in Food Raising Agents Market.

Yeast, baking soda, and baking powder are three main types of food raising agents or leaving agents largely used in the baked and other food products and other include air or steam. These are added to the food products such as batter or dough to make them rise when cooked.

Lesaffre has introduced new yeast product for the bread industry in Japan. The company is offering the traditional slow raising agent in a new format. The new product known as l’hirondelle 1895 is a frozen, semi-dry yeast providing a healthier option, minimal wastage, and flexibility.

AB Mauri has entered into a partnership with Böcker to develop ingredients for bread and fermented products. The new agreement enables the growth of the existing product category not only in Ireland and the UK, but also in other regions.

DSM and Cargill have established a joint venture known as Avansya to produce zero calorie sweeteners through fermentation. The company will produce sweet tasting molecules including steviol glycosides Reb D and Reb M through fermentation.

Some of the key players in the food raising agents market are Lallemand, Forise Yeast, Lesaffre, DSM, Sunkeen, Kraft Foods Group Inc., AB Mauri, Eagle International, Kudos Blends Limited, Vitality King, Hansells Food Group Limited, Xiaguang, and Hongxing.

With health and wellness trend continue to drive sales for food companies, it is serving the launching pad for innovations in the food industry. When it comes to bakery and confectionary products, companies are focusing on launching new products with new ingredients with better nutritional value.

Bread producers are focusing on producing low carbohydrate breads and adding wheat protein and fiber. With launch of new bread products, the demand for food raising agents will also grow in coming years. New product development in bakery and confectionery industry with new flavors and nutritional ingredients is likely to accelerate growth in the food raising agents market.

Companies in the food raising agents market are increasingly investing in the production of natural and biological food raising agents to produce clean label baked and confectionary products. Yeast is the most widely used biological raising agent. The demand for instant dry yeast, fresh yeast, and active dry yeast is growing for use in baked goods.

Leaven is also a natural raising agent made using mixture of flour and water is also gaining popularity. Liquid leaven and stiff leaven are two types of leaven used in wide variety of products. Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic baked products is driving the demand for natural and biological raising agents in the food raising agents market.

With the emergence of substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives, the demand for food raising agents is likely to descend. Buttermilk, plain yogurt, cream of tartar, vinegar, sour milk, whipped egg whites, molasses, club soda, and self-rising flour are some of the substitutes used in baked products to replace baking powder. Most of the aforementioned substitutes are selected on the basis of flavor profile of the final baked good. For instance, molasses owing to its sugary flavor is finding wide application in sweet desserts and other sweet baked and confectionary products.

Creaming is also emerging as the widely used mechanical leavening process likely to hamper growth in the food raising agents market. Creaming includes mixing sugar and fat that allows the incorporation of air bubbles in the mixture resulting in the fluffy texture.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the food raising agents market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the food raising agents market report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report on the food raising agents market serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report on the food raising agents market has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The food raising agents market report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the food raising agents market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

