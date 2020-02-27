Food Processing Ingredients Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Idustry 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

The food processing industry across the globe is rapidly rising with changing demographics, increasing demand for branded and convenience food products, growing trend towards clean label products and other factors. Processed food products include, range of minimally processed food products to complex food preparations that combine a wide array of food processing ingredients. Increasing demand for processed food products along with increasing consumers spending on-the go food products is the prime factor creating market growth for food processing ingredients in the near future. Food processing ingredients covers ingredient such as, emulsifiers, flavors, spices, enzymes, proteins, preservatives and others. Asia pacific is one of the fastest growing region with increasing demand for packaged food products with India being one of the largest exporter. Changing lifestyle, increasing working women’s and increasing consumption of ready to eat food products in urban areas is pushing the market for food processing products, ultimately the market for food processing ingredients.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Processing of food products is essential to increase their shelf life and deliver required nutrition thus, improving overall performance. Processed food products such as meat and seafood products, dairy products, beverages and others are less susceptible to spoilage due to presence of various food processing ingredients and hence, are consumed on a larger extent among working population. Expanding global population, changing dietary habits, increasing dependency on ready to eat food products with functional benefits is expected to result in escalated, market revenues on global food processing ingredients market. Furthermore, increasing efforts by manufacturers to fortify food products with essential ingredient is increasing due to their associated health benefits which has been pushing the market revenue generation in global food processing ingredients market in the near future.

Global Food Processing Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global food processing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of ingredient type, the global Food Processing Ingredients market has been segmented as–

Proteins

Minerals

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Coloring Agents

Sweeteners

On the basis of application, the global food processing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Cereal Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat and Sea Food Products

Beverages

Others

Exhibit 1

Relative Share of Various Food Segments In Food Processing, 2015

Source: Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Global Food Processing Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Cargill, Inc., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP), Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.

Exhibit 2

Estimated Average U.S. Consumption of Food Products Compared To Dietary Recommendations (in %)

Source: United States Department of Agriculture

Key Developments in Food Processing Ingredients Market

In March 2018, Cargill, Inc. launched a new sweetener EverSweet, in partnership with Evolva which is a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland. The product is particularly applicable for the low and zero calorie beverages thus expanding the food processing ingredients market growth.

In March 2016, Arla Foods amba which is a leader in food processing ingredients launched a product Nutrilac wheyHi which offers 80% more whey content than standard milk protein concentrates.

In July 2014, The Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired the company WILD FLAVORS, which is a manufacturer and supplier of natural food ingredients based in Switzerland and expanded its flavor food ingredient product portfolio, thus the market for food processing ingredients.

Opportunities for Food Processing Ingredients Market Participants

The macro trend of clean label ingredients in the overall food beverage industry is pushing the need for natural/organic ingredients presenting tremendous opportunity for the food processing ingredients market growth. The increasing demand for healthy beverages such as protein drinks, and juices is one of the growing segments in the food processing products market category thus creating market revenue potential for food processing ingredients. Manufacturers of food and beverages products are highly focusing on research and development activities to enhance the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items which offer high health benefits further pushing the global food processing ingredients market growth.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Food Processing Ingredients market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Food Processing Ingredients market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Food Processing Ingredients market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Food Processing Ingredients market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Food Processing Ingredients market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Food Processing Ingredients market

Analysis of the global Food Processing Ingredients market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Food Processing Ingredients market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Food Processing Ingredients market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

