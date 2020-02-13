Food Processing Equipment Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipment are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Food Processing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Food Processing Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Food Processing Equipment. Globalization has led to quick changes in the food preferences of people around the world. People have started opting for much protein intake into their diet, consequently leading to increased processed meat consumption. The manufacturers of processed food are majorly focusing on the quality of the products. The food processing equipment market is showing rapid changes due to two main forces: change in the food demand and improvement in the technologies.
Globally, the Food Processing Equipment industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Food Processing Equipment is relatively matured. There are large numbers of manufacturers in the world. And some enterprises, like GEA Group, Bühler AG, Marel, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Food Processing Equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 27.99% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Food Processing Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Food Processing Equipment.
The worldwide market for Food Processing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 77300 million US$ in 2023, from 51000 million US$ in 2017
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GEA Group
Bühler AG
Marel
Ali SpA
JBT
Meyer Industries
Satake Corporation
Haas
Heat and Control
Baader Group
Bucher Industries
Haarslev Industries
Rheon Automatic Machinery
BMA
Sinmag Bakery Machine
Mecatherm
Nichimo
Tomra Systems
Risco SpA
Key Technology
Pavan Srl
MIWE
Baker Perkins
Atlas Pacific Engineering
Hosokawa Micron
Mallet & Company
Briggs
Wenger
Lehui
Hebei XiaoJin
SENON
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Frozen Food Processing Machinery
Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery
Meat Processing Machinery
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food Processing Plants
Restaurants
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Food Processing Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Frozen Food Processing Machinery
1.2.2 Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery
1.2.3 Meat Processing Machinery
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food Processing Plants
1.3.2 Restaurants
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 GEA Group
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 GEA Group Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Bühler AG
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Bühler AG Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Marel
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Marel Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Ali SpA
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Ali SpA Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 JBT
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 JBT Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Meyer Industries
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Meyer Industries Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Satake Corporation
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Food Processing Equipment Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Satake Corporation Food Processing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
