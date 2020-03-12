Food Preservatives Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2018–2024

The food preservatives are major additive in food & beverage products. Food preservatives are classified mainly in these categories i.e., Natural preservatives and Synthetic preservatives. It provides an increased shelf life and helps in maintaining the texture of the product for a longer period of time.

Research Methodology

The food preservatives market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped us in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Food preservatives is widely utilized in food & beverages to increase the shelf life of the products by making sure the spoilage process of the products doesn’t start. The food preservatives can be natural preservatives or synthetic preservatives. They prevent deterioration from enzymes, microorganisms, and exposure to oxygen. The demand for preservatives is increasing owing to the increased demand for convenient packaged foods in various geographies.

North America dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand from various applications segment. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the food preservatives market are Cargill, Dow Chemicals, Danisco (DuPont), Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Galactic.

Types:

o Natural

o Synthetic

Applications:

o Meat & Poultry

o Beverages

o Bakery

o Snacks

o Dairy

o Confectionery

o Oils & Fats

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1 Report Outline

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation

1.4.2 Market Triangulation

1.4.3 Forecasting

1.5 Study Declarations

1.6 Report Assumptions

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific Has Highest Growth Rate in the Food Preservatives Market

2.2 Meat & Poultry is Increasing Its Lead with High Growth Coming from Developing Countries

3 Market Positioning

3.1 Industry Snapshot

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Major Trends

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 PESTLE Analysis

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

