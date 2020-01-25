Food Preservative Global Market Key Players – DSM, BASF, Celanese, Dupont, Cornion, Galactic, Akzonobel – Analysis and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Food Preservative Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Food Preservative is substances ‘that are added to food items in order to inhibit, retard or arrest the process of fermentation, acidification, and decomposition of food items’. Or, in other words, preservatives in food help keep the food safe, without spoiling, for longer.

Global and Regional Food Preservative market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DSM

BASF

Celanese

Dupont

Cornion

Galactic

Akzonobel

Kemin

NTAC

Wanglong

Kunda

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Natural preservative

Chemical preservative

By Application

Bakery

Beverages

Dairy and milk products

Meat, poultry and seafood

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Natural preservative

1.1.2.2 Chemical preservative

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Bakery

1.1.3.2 Beverages

1.1.3.3 Dairy and milk products

1.1.3.4 Meat, poultry and seafood

1.1.3.5 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 DSM

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Celanese

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Dupont

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Cornion

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Galactic

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Akzonobel

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Kemin

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 NTAC

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Wanglong

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 Kunda

Continued….

