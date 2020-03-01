Food Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report analyzes the global Food Packaging Market by material (glass, paper & paperboard, plastic, metal), type (bottles, cans, pouches, boxes), application (bakery & confectionery, dairy, meat, fruits & vegetables) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global food packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global food packaging market include:

• Amcor Limited (Australia)

• Coveris Holdings S.A (Luxembourg)

• The Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Republic of Ireland)

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Mondi Plc (Austria)

• Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

• International Paper Company (U.S.)

• D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K.)

• Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

• RockTenn Company (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of material, the global food packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Glass

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

• Metal

On the basis of type, the global food packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Bottles

• Cans

• Pouches

• Boxes

On the basis of application, the global food packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dairy

• Meat

• Fruits & Vegetables

On the basis of region, the global food packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Food Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Paper And Paperboard

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Plastic

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Metal

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Food Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bottles

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Cans

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Pouches

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.5 Boxes

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7 Global Food Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery & Confectionery

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Dairy

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Meat

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Fruits & Vegetables

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

…………

10 Company Profile

10.1 Amcor Limited (Australia)

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Types/Services Offering

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 Strategy

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Coveris Holdings S.A (Luxembourg)

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Types/Services Offering

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.2.5 Strategy

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 The Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Republic Of Ireland)

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Types/Services Offering

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.3.5 Strategy

10.3.6 SWOT Analysis

10.4 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (U.S.)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Types/Services Offering

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.4.5 Strategy

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Mondi Plc (Austria)

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Types/Services Offering

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.5.5 Strategy

10.5.6 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Types/Services Offering

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 Strategy

10.6.6 SWOT Analysis

10.7 International Paper Company (U.S.)

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Types/Services Offering

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.7.5 Strategy

10.7.6 SWOT Analysis

10.8 D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K.)

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Types/Services Offering

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.8.5 Strategy

10.8.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

