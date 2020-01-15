Food Irradiation Service Market Competition Landscape to 2023: Nordion, STERIS Corporation, Sterigenics, Food Processing Technologies and Food Services of America and

The Current Food Irradiation Service Market scenario and future prospects of the sector also have been studied. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the global market report
Food irradiation is a technology that improves the safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects.
Some Of The Key Players In Food Irradiation Service Market Include:
- Gray Star
- Nordion
- SADEX
- STERIS
- Sterigenics
- Tecleor
- Food Technology Service, Inc. (FTSI)
- SureBeam
- Zhejiang Bigradium
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Food Irradiation Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE:
- Electron Beam Radiation
- Gamma Radiation
SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Spices
- Grain Foods
- Meat and Poultry
Major Table of Contents:
Part 1 Industry Overview
Part 2 Industry Overall
Part 3 Food Irradiation Service Market by Product
Part 4 Key Companies List
Part 5 Market Competition
Part 6 Market Demand by Segment
Part 7 Region Operation
Part 8 Market Investment
Part 9 Conclusion
Analysis on the market gives us these points
- To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Food Irradiation Service is flourishing.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Food Irradiation Service market recent industry trends and developments
- To describe and forecast the Food Irradiation Service market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
