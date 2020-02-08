Food Grade Gelatine Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2028

Global Food Grade Gelatine Market Overview

Derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, gelatine is a natural protein, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. Prominently, gelatine is manufactured from bovine bone, porcine skin, and bovine hide. Gelatine has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as an emulsifier, gelling agent, binder, or thickener.

Varied Applications of Product to Fuel Market Growth

Food grade gelatine, essentially used as an enhancer to include consistency, flexibility, and strength to food products. Additionally, food grade gelatine is utilized as a stabilizer for the most part in the dairy products. In the food industry, water or fluid polyhydric alcohols of gelatine are utilized as a part of sweet, marshmallow and treat arrangements. In spite of the fact that in some European nations, food grade gelatine, is typically available in granular powder shape, sheet gelatine is predominantly used. Further, in dairy products and solidified foods, to counteract crystallization of ice and sugar, food grade gelatine is utilized as a colloid. Likewise, food grade gelatine utilized as an extender and emulsifier in the preparation of lessened fat margarine products. Food grade gelatine, is significantly utilized as a gelling operator in numerous applications including nutraceuticals, food and beverages, personal care, and photography.

Considering these factors, food grade gelatine market is expected to register a single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2028. The food grade gelatine market across the globe has grown considerably owing to the rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to increase the manufacturing and sales of food grade gelatine globally. Governmental support for a holistic approach to health products, also lay a positive impact on food grade gelatine market.

Global Food Grade Gelatine Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Functional Foods, Application in Nutraceuticals to Expand Sales

Increasing concerns towards health and nutrition have resulted in changing consumption patterns among consumers across the globe. This has led to a rise in awareness towards ingredients and contents of diet and food products being consumed, and also the quality of ingredients. Additionally, shifting preference towards consumption of amino acid-rich products among consumers owing to raising awareness regarding the various health benefits it offers, including respite from painful reduce joint and bone pain, help reduce the signs of skin aging, intensification of brain function, and also aiding in maintaining healthy body weight. It is a major factor driving the growth of the global food grade gelatine market, and the trend is expected to continue in the future as well.

Exploring new sources and applications of food grade gelatine and identifying applications in the pharmaceutical industry are the recognized market opportunities in the global food grade gelatine market. Increasing applications in food products, rising demand for food grade gelatine products from young consumers, and consumer focus towards quality and safe, natural products and those with natural ingredients are the factors expected to fuel the growth of global food grade gelatine market over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Gelatine Market Segmentation

The global Food Grade Gelatine market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type as:

Skin Gelatine

Bone Gelatine

Halal Gelatine

The global Food Grade Gelatine market can be segmented on the basis of End-use Industries as:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Other End-Use Industries

The global Food Grade Gelatine market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Food Grade Gelatine Market Regional Overview

Among all the regional markets, North America is estimated to dominate the Food Grade Gelatine market in terms of revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to register higher growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Consumption of Food Grade gelatine helping control blood sugar, maintaining healthy bones, aiding weight loss, aiding digestive function, and improving skin health, is relatively high among consumers in countries in the Europe region, which is expected to drive the food grade gelatine market growth in the near future. Increasing concerns about healthy and nutritional food products among consumers globally and changing consumption trends towards healthy food products in the young population are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global food grade gelatine market over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Gelatine Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Food Grade Gelatine market are:

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Gelatins

Nitta Gelatin

Gelatines Weishardt

Sterling Gelatin

Jellice

Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech

Qinghai Gelatin

Trobas Gelatine

BBCA Gelatin

Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Food grade gelatine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Food grade gelatine market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26500