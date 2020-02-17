Food-grade Alcohol Market Opportunity Food-grade Alcohol by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2017 – 2023

This report studies Food-grade Alcohol in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
MGP Ingredients
Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology
RoquetteFreres
Fonterra Co-operative
Cristalco
Grain Processing
Wilmar International
Manildra
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Grains
Fruits
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Food
Beverage
Health care & Pharmaceuticals
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Food-grade Alcohol
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Food-grade Alcohol
1.1.1 Definition of Food-grade Alcohol
1.1.2 Specifications of Food-grade Alcohol
1.2 Classification of Food-grade Alcohol
1.2.1 Grains
1.2.2 Fruits
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Applications of Food-grade Alcohol
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Beverage
1.3.3 Health care & Pharmaceuticals
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Food-grade Alcohol
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Food-grade Alcohol
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Food-grade Alcohol
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Food-grade Alcohol
….
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Food-grade Alcohol
8.1 Archer Daniels Midland
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Cargill
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Cargill 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Cargill 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 MGP Ingredients
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 MGP Ingredients 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 MGP Ingredients 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 RoquetteFreres
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 RoquetteFreres 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 RoquetteFreres 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Fonterra Co-operative
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Fonterra Co-operative 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Fonterra Co-operative 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Cristalco
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Cristalco 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Cristalco 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Grain Processing
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Grain Processing 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Grain Processing 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Wilmar International
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Wilmar International 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Wilmar International 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Manildra
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Manildra 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Manildra 2016 Food-grade Alcohol Business Region Distribution Analysis
Continued….
