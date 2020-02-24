Food Glazing Agents Market In-depth Research Report 2019 | Global Industry Size, Share, Top Key Players Like- CAPOL GmbH, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., British Wax Ltd, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd

Market Scenario:



Food glazing agents are food additives which, when applied to the external surface of a food product, imparts a glossy appearance to increase the appeal or provide a protective coating thereby, providing an attractive texture to the product. Consumer preference towards product appeal is expected to boost the Food Glazing Agents Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, developments in food additives market including technological advancements such as usage of organic and natural ingredients for glazing food products is expected to add to the global market growth during the forecast period.

Food glazing agents are widely used on vegetables and fruits to reduce water loss, improve appearance by imparting sheen to the fruits’ surface for aesthetic purposes, and create a barrier to gas exchange between the commodity and external atmosphere, thereby increasing the shelf life of the product. These functions of glazing agents are expected to majorly drive the global food glazing agents market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

CAPOL GmbH (Germany), Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (US), Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US), British Wax Ltd (UK), Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd (Australia), Stéarinerie Dubois Fils (France), and Koster Keunen (US) are some of the key players in the global food glazing agents market.

Get Free Sample Copy [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2275

Segmentation:

The global food glazing agents market has been segmented based on Source, Type, Application, and Region.

By Source, the global food glazing agents market has been classified as stearic acid, beeswax, carnauba wax, candelilla wax, shellac, paraffin wax, and others.

On the Basis of Type, the global food glazing agents market has been divided into coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents, film formers, and others.

The global food glazing agents market has also been segregated, on the basis of application, into bakery, confectionary, processed meat, poultry, & sea food, fruits & vegetables, and others.

The global food glazing agents market has been studied for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American food glazing agents market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European food glazing agents market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The food glazing agents market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The food glazing agents market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

The food glazing agents market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest during the forecast period due to high consumption of fruits and vegetables and baked products. Growing agricultural industry as well as the importance of increasing shelf life and the appeal of fruits and vegetables in the region is expected to be one of the factors to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period. The North American market for food glazing agents is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period owing to changing lifestyle and increasing consumption of convenient food including baked products due to busy schedules.

Europe is expected to show a significant growth in food glazing agents during the assessment period. Increasing popularity of sugar-coated nuts, chocolates, jelly beans, and glossy candies are fuelling the growth of food glazing agents market in the region. Moreover, benefits of food glazing such as improved palatability of the product and enrichment of food by adding vitamins and minerals are further expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period. The food glazing agents market in the rest of the world is expected to witness substantial growth due to changing consumer preference and rapid modernization in the food industry during the forecast period.

Browse The Full Research Report [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-glazing-agents-market-2275

Intended Audience