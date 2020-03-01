Food Fortification Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2023

This report analyzes the global Food Fortification Market by product (dairy products, fats and oils products, confectionary products, bakery products, beverages, infant formulas and others), by nutrients (vitamins, proteins, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics and others), by type (frozen, ready-to-mix, ready to eat, ready-to-drink, and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global food fortification market include:
• Nestle SA (Switzerland)
• Kellogg Co. (U.S.)
• Dean Foods (U.S.)
• Altria Group (U.S.)
• Kraft Foods (U.S.)
• General Mills (U.S.)
• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Australia
Singapore
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Dairy products
• Fats and oils products
• Confectionary products
• Bakery products
• Beverages
• Infant formulas
• Others
On the basis of nutrients, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Vitamins
• Proteins
• Minerals
• Prebiotics & probiotics
• Others
On the basis of type, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Frozen
• Ready-to-mix
• Ready to eat
• Ready-to-drink
• Others
On the basis of region, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
3.5 Market Size Estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 Market Trends
5.1 Trends In Supply/Production
5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption
5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.4 Emerging Brands
5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis
5.6 Innovations In Products/Process
5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter’s Five Forces
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
7. Market-By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
7.2.1 Dairy Products
7.2.2 Fats And Oils Products
7.2.3 Confectionary Products
7.2.4 Bakery Products
7.2.5 Beverages
7.2.6 Infant Formulas And
7.2.7 Others
8. Market- By Nutrients
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
8.2.1 Vitamins
8.2.2 Proteins
8.2.3 Minerals
8.2.4 Prebiotics & Probiotics And
8.2.5 Others
9. MARKET- By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
9.2.1 Frozen
9.2.3 Ready-To-Mix
9.2.4 Ready-To-Eat
9.2.5 Ready-To-Drink And
9.2.6 Others
10. MARKET -By Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 U.S.
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 France
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 U.K
10.2.5 Rest Of Europe
10.3 Asia– Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 India
10.3.3 Australia
10.3.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific
10.4 RoW
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Argentina
10.4.3 Egypt
10.4.4 South Africa
10.4.5 Others
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Product Launch/Development
11.3 Partnerships And Collaborations
11.4 Acquisitions
11.5 Business Expansion
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 Nestle SA (Switzerland)
12.2 Kellogg Co. (U.S.)
12.3 Dean Foods (U.S.)
12.4 Altria Group (U.S.)
12.5 Kraft Foods (U.S.)
12.6 General Mills (U.S.)
12.7 Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
Continued…..
