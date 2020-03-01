Food Fortification Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2023

This report analyzes the global Food Fortification Market by product (dairy products, fats and oils products, confectionary products, bakery products, beverages, infant formulas and others), by nutrients (vitamins, proteins, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics and others), by type (frozen, ready-to-mix, ready to eat, ready-to-drink, and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

​The major players in global food fortification market include:

• Nestle SA (Switzerland)

• Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

• Dean Foods (U.S.)

• Altria Group (U.S.)

• Kraft Foods (U.S.)

• General Mills (U.S.)

• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Singapore

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Dairy products

• Fats and oils products

• Confectionary products

• Bakery products

• Beverages

• Infant formulas

• Others

On the basis of nutrients, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Vitamins

• Proteins

• Minerals

• Prebiotics & probiotics

• Others

On the basis of type, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Frozen

• Ready-to-mix

• Ready to eat

• Ready-to-drink

• Others

On the basis of region, the global food fortification market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Market Trends

5.1 Trends In Supply/Production

5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

5.4 Emerging Brands

5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

5.6 Innovations In Products/Process

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter’s Five Forces

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

7. Market-By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Dairy Products

7.2.2 Fats And Oils Products

7.2.3 Confectionary Products

7.2.4 Bakery Products

7.2.5 Beverages

7.2.6 Infant Formulas And

7.2.7 Others

8. Market- By Nutrients

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

8.2.1 Vitamins

8.2.2 Proteins

8.2.3 Minerals

8.2.4 Prebiotics & Probiotics And

8.2.5 Others

9. MARKET- By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

9.2.1 Frozen

9.2.3 Ready-To-Mix

9.2.4 Ready-To-Eat

9.2.5 Ready-To-Drink And

9.2.6 Others

10. MARKET -By Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 U.S.

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 U.K

10.2.5 Rest Of Europe

10.3 Asia– Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 India

10.3.3 Australia

10.3.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

10.4 RoW

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Argentina

10.4.3 Egypt

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Launch/Development

11.3 Partnerships And Collaborations

11.4 Acquisitions

11.5 Business Expansion

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Nestle SA (Switzerland)

12.2 Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

12.3 Dean Foods (U.S.)

12.4 Altria Group (U.S.)

12.5 Kraft Foods (U.S.)

12.6 General Mills (U.S.)

12.7 Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Continued…..

