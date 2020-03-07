Food Enzymes Market 2019 | Industry News, Size, Share, Trend, Global Production, Gross Margin, Top key Players Review and Fast Forward Research

Market Analysis:

Food enzymes market gains considerably by improving the quality of the nutritional properties of food and beverage products. The global food enzymes market is expecting growth with impressive CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Their report includes several drivers and segmental analysis for a better understanding of the food enzymes market in coming years. Simplifying food processing steps, enhancing quality, bettering flavors and texture are properties of food enzymes that have assisted in creating a niche in the food and beverages sector. By reducing the risk of microbial spoilage, food enzymes are also helping in the expansion of convenience food. In addition, rising health awareness among the consumers is also positively helping the food enzymes market. Governments are also investing much, alongside the private players, in research and development which can boost the market food enzymes market in coming years.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Food Enzymes Market are

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan),

Associated British Foods plc (U.K),

Advanced Enzymes (India),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands),

Puratos Group (Belgium),

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.),

Novozymes A/S (Denmark) and

Hansen A/S (Denmark),

Dyadic International, Inc. (U.S.)

Strategic developments play crucial in food enzymes market. These tactics often help in the expansion of the business as well as in upliftment of the company’s market value. For instance, Associated British Foods plc acquired Leicester-based sports nutrition company to expand their market reach. Among others, Chr. Hansen A/S is all set to buy Nutrition Physiology Company to help in the regional food enzymes market growth.

Industry Trend:

c-Lecta, a Leipzig-based company, has found investments from Belgium’s Capricorn Venture Partners and German company bm ∣ t. The company is aiming for innovations and upgradation of their existing batch of food enzymes.

Chemists from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany, has found a new way to redesign enzymes. In the process, they first redesigned the surface of the enzyme levansucrase which helps the enzyme convert the table sugar into the polymer of fructose building blocks. What makes it more attractive for the food industry is that it doesn’t leave any by-products.

Segmentation:

The global food enzymes market can be segmented by type, source, and application.

By type, the Food Enzymes Market can be segmented into Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase and others. The lipase segment accounts for the maximum market share. Protease segment is also recording substantial growth in food & beverage products.

By source, the food enzymes market includes plant, animal, microorganism, and others. Plant-based food enzymes are anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period.

By application, the Food Enzymes Market comprises Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Oils, Fats & Spreads, Beverages, Ready Meals and others. The dairy & frozen desserts segment is helming the market due to the increasing demand for food enzymes in dairy products.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the Food Enzymes Market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is attributed to the maximum revenue share of the global market, and its dominance will remain the same during the forecast period. Food manufacturers base out of this region consumes a huge portion of the produced food enzymes which gives the regional market an unprecedented advantage.

The AAPC market is touted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period with China playing a singular role in the growth of the regional market. Currently, the country generates the maximum market share in the region and is also opening up business opportunities for other countries and by inviting more business proposal can remain lucrative during the forecast period.