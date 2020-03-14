FOOD CERTIFICATION INDUSTRY BY APPLICATION (MEAT, POULTRY, AND SEAFOOD PRODUCTS, DAIRY PRODUCTS, INFANT FOOD, BEVERAGES), BY TYPE (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF), AND BY RISK CATEGORY (HIGH-RISK FOODS, LOW-RISK FOODS ) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Food Certification Industry was valued at USD 9 Billion in the year 2018. Global Food Certification Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to reach USD 12.98 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Food Certification Industry is divided as By Type, Application, Mode of Operation and Region. Based on Type, the Industry has been segmented into pre-processing, processing, and packaging. The processing segment accounted for the largest Industry share of the global Industry in 2018. Processing is further segmented into blanching, cooking, and seasoning & coating. The pre-processing segment is segmented into sorting & grading, mixing & grading, and others which include conveying, picking, and placing. The packaging segment is further segmented into primary and secondary packaging.

On the basis of Application, the Industry has been segmented into bakery & confectionery products; meat & seafood products; snacks & savory products; sauces, dressings, & condiments; dairy & refrigerated products; and ready-to-eat products. The snacks & savory products segment dominated the global Industry in 2018.

Based on Mode of Operation, the Food Certification Industry has been segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. The semi-automatic segment accounted for the largest Industry share in 2018. In order to increase productivity and reduce the cost of manufacturing, semi-automatic Food Certification Industry are preferred.

Major market players in Food Certification Industry are Dekra, Intertek, Tüv Süd, SGS, DNV, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Lloyd’s Register, Asurequality, Kiwa Sverige, and Other 11 more company’s detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Food Certification Industry

Strength:

Consumers’ reliance on labeling claims

Weakness:

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources

Opportunities:

Growing trend of outsourcing certification from third parties

Threats:

Increasing Incidences of False Labeling & Certification

Food Certification Industry Segmentation:

Food Certification Industry Overview, By Type

• ISO 22000

• BRC

• SQF

• IFS

• Halal

• Kosher

• Free-from certifications

• Others

Food Certification Industry Overview, By Application

• Meat, poultry, and seafood products

• Dairy products

• Infant food

• Beverages

• Bakery & confectionery products

• Free-from foods

• Others

Food Certification Industry Overview, By Risk Category

• High-risk foods

• Low-risk foods

