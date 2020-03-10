Food Cans Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2028

Food Cans Market: Overview

Food cans are leakage, tamper-proof and maintain the nutritional value of the product. Food cans are highly preferred by the consumers especially for dry and granular food products. Food cans are impeccable choice for the customers due to its high barrier properties. Food cans witness high demand every year, with millions of food cans manufactured worldwide. Food cans are available in variety of closure that provides consumer convenience for product handling. These property of food cans increase their preference among the consumers as well as manufacturers. Food cans are the most effective packaging solutions that provide all the features needed during transportation and storage. Hot and cooked food is filled in the food cans, under the wide range of conditions. This ensures that food can be preserved for longer duration of time without the need of the preservatives. Food cans are best suited for preserving the food because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause food illnesses. Food cans manufacturers are focusing on the lightweight food cans due to inconvenience caused by consumers.

Food Cans Market: Dynamics

The global food cans industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few decades with the products soaring to new heights each year. Preference of food cans is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to recyclability. Food cans serves the storage purposes for dry food products which include frozen food, beans, fruits and vegetables, pet food and others. Increase in the preference of canned food and increase in the disposable income is the primary factor driving the sales of the global food cans market. Being 100 % recyclable food cans are expected to be the ideal packaging choices for the manufacturers in the world which emphasizes sustainable packaging solutions. Increase in awareness among the consumers related to intake of healthy fruits and vegetables is contributing towards the growth of the global food cans market. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global food cans market. Pouches and plastic containers are the alternative solution which provides additional functionality, features and value which is expected to hinder the growth of the global food cans market. Fish & seafood segment is expected to be most attractive segment, during the forecast period. Overall, the global outlook of food cans is expected to remain positive, during the forecast period.

Food Cans Market: Segmentation

The global food cans market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global food cans market has been segmented as:

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Others

On the basis of application the global food cans market has been segmented as:

Pet food

Convenience Food

Fish & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Food Cans Market: Regional Overview

The North America food cans consumption is expected to remain on the top in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The United States (U.S.A) will remain the largest market of food cans while Canada is expected to register notable growth of food cans market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to closely follow the North America food cans market during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to closely follow the APEJ region in terms of food cans market size during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) food cans market is expected to register sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Food Cans Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global food cans market are –

Ardagh Group

Wells Can Company

Kian Joo Group

CPMC Holdings

Kingcan Holdings Limited

CAN-PACK S.A

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Aaron Packaging, Inc.

Crown Holdings

Ball Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle east & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

