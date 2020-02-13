Food Blender and Mixer Market: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2028

Overview:

Blenders are multipurpose appliances that have a variety of utilization in the home, business as well as in laboratory. The major function in home and bar application is geared towards ice crushing. Blenders also emulsify softer food ingredients such as yogurt and fruit, which ultimately results in a thick consistency and smooth texture. A blender is developed around a vessel for various ingredients to be blended. At the uppermost part of the vessel is a cap to prevent ingredients from escaping while the blender is on. The blender vessel rests upon a base comprising of a motor. Different food blenders have different operations and features but product testing showcases that various blenders are useful for meeting numerous consumer needs. Blenders also have different applications in food science and microbiology. It has been noticed that recent advancement in blender and mixer designs have added to the growing attainment of food companies, meeting their requirement for consistency and growing new products while also lowering production costs. The Food blender and mixer market in India is currently growing at a rapid pace and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate in the next few years. Rising processed food industry will escalate the demand of food blenders and mixer all across the globe.

Global Food Blender and Mixer: Market Segmentation

The global Food Blender and Mixer market is segmented on the basis of type of blenders which include shaft mixers, ribbon food blender, high shear mixer, double cone food blender, screw mixer and food blender and planetary mixer. The global food blender and mixer market is also divided on the basis of applications such as bakery, dairy, beverage, confectionary and others. The dairy is further sub-segmented by ice-cream, milk, yogurt and others. The global food blender and mixer market is also divided by technology type such as continuous and batch.

Global Food Blender and Mixer Market: Growth Drivers

Booming processed food industry is driving the demand for food blender and mixer all around the world. Apart from this, tiring work schedules necessitates on the go consumption and accessible meals. The global food blender and mixer market is expected to showcase rapid growth in future due to rising consumption of bakery, beverage and confectionaries in developing economies. The robust growth of disposable income in the developing economies is also fostering the growth of global blender and mixer market across the globe. Along with this, increasing health consciousness among consumers have prompted the sales of processed food products thus stimulating the growth of global food blender and mixer market.

Global Food Blender and Mixer Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Food Blender and Mixer industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The European region captured the major chunk in the global food blender and mixer market in 2014. The consumption of food products which include snacks, bakery and dairy products are rising in European countries. In the coming few years, the market in Asian region is estimated to grow at a higher pace as compared to markets of Europe and North America.

Global Food Blender and Mixer Market: Players

Some of the key vendors identified across the value chain in the global Food Blender and Mixer market include Tetra Laval International S.A., SPX Corporation, GEA group, Krones AG, Sulzer Limited, Buhler Holding AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, KHS GmbH, Marel HF and Hosokawa Micron Corporation. In order to gain the competitive advantage, the companies are going for expansions and moving to new and untapped markets. The top companies are also acquiring small and local players in order to mark their significant presence in the global food blender and mixer market.

