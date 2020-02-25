Food Automation Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size,Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2025

In this report, the global Food Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Food Automation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Food Automation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

GEA Group

Fortive Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Nord Drivesystems

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

Motors & Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization

Rotary & Linear Products

Others

By Function

Packaging & Re-Packaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Processing

Other Functions

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Dairy

Bakery

Beverage

Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Others

Table of Contents

Global Food Automation Market Research Report 2018

1 Food Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Automation

1.2 Food Automation Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Food Automation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Food Automation Production Market Share By Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Motors & Generators

1.2.4 Motor Controls

1.2.5 Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization

1.2.6 Rotary & Linear Products

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Food Automation Segment By Function

1.3.1 Packaging & Re-Packaging

1.3.2 Palletizing

1.3.3 Sorting & Grading

1.3.4 Picking & Placing

1.3.5 Processing

1.3.6 Other Functions

1.4 Global Food Automation Segment by Application

1.4.1 Food Automation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Dairy

1.4.3 Bakery

1.4.4 Beverage

1.4.5 Confectionery

1.4.6 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4.7 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Global Food Automation Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Food Automation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Food Automation (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Food Automation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Food Automation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Food Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Automation Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Food Automation Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Food Automation Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Food Automation Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Food Automation Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Food Automation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Automation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Food Automation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Food Automation Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Food Automation Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Food Automation Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Food Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Food Automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Food Automation Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Food Automation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Food Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Food Automation Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Food Automation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Food Automation Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Food Automation Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Food Automation Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Food Automation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Food Automation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

