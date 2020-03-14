FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY BY APPLICATION (BAKERY & CONFECTIONERY PRODUCTS, MEAT & POULTRY, DAIRY PRODUCTS), BY END PRODUCT FORM (SOLID, LIQUID, SEMI-SOLID), BY MODE OF OPERATION (SEMI-AUTOMATIC, AUTOMATIC) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry was valued at USD 55.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to reach USD 84.84 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China and U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079123

The Global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry is divided as By Type, Application, and End product form, Mode of operation and Region. On the basis of Type, the Industry is divided as pre-processing and processing. PVDF membranes are expected to command for the major share of the Industry. This can be attributed to the advantages of PVDF membranes over its counterparts, such as better protein retention, strength, chemical compatibility, and wide applications in western blotting.

On the basis of application, the food & beverage processing equipment Industry is segmented into bakery & confectionery products, meat & poultry, dairy products, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, fish & seafood, and others. The bakery & confectionery products segment accounted for the largest share, followed by meat & poultry segment. Processing equipment such as industrial ovens, molders, formers, mixers, blenders, and cutters form an integral part of bakery and confectionery product manufacturing, and their high demand is mainly due to the highly fragmented bakery & confectionery products Industry and high prevalence and demand for these products in both developed and developing countries.

On the basis of Mode of Operation, the food & beverage processing equipment Industry is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic segment accounted for the larger Industry share in 2018. Unlike fully automatic equipment that require high capital investment, semi-automatic equipment enable small- and medium-scale manufacturers to support high yield with consistent quality, without compromising on the production efficiency. On the basis of End-Product form, the solid segment accounted for a larger Industry share, followed by liquid segment. The solid form is providing food manufacturers with easy handling and packaging of end products. The consumption of processed food in the solid form is driven by the fast food and convenience food trend across the globe, with the changing lifestyles in developing and developed countries.

Major market players in Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry are Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT Corporation, Alfa Laval, TNA Australia Solutions, Bucher Industries, Equipamientos Cárnicos, Clextral, SPX Flow, and Other 8 more com[anise detailed information provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry

Strength:

Growing demand for processed and convenience food

Weakness:

Rising costs of production due to increasing energy and labor costs

Opportunities:

Emerging markets

Threats:

High Initial Investment and Recurring Cost

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry Segmentation:

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Type

• Pre Processing

• Processing

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Application

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Meat & Poultry

• Dairy Products

• Fish & Seafood

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Non-Alcoholic Beverages

• Others

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By End Product Form

• Solid

• Liquid

• Semi-Solid

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Mode of Operation

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

Get Compete Access of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079123

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609