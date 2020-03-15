Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market By Top Key Players Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A., Kian Joo Group and Others

Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market By Application (Beverage, Food), By Material (Steel cans, Aluminum cans), By Type (Piece cans), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market was valued at USD 449.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 603.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.34% from 2017 to 2025. Increase in usage of metal cans has become a major issue in the environment. Many food industries are opting for metal cans to prevent the food products from getting spoilt. Usage of eco-friendly product has helped the market grow since the past few years. Metal cans are basically used more by the beverage industry than food items. The market is also taking into consideration that metal cans can be recycled and reused. Metal cans are being used for packaging canned food items, pet foods, beverages, and others.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Low prices of canned food products.

1.2 Metal cans can be recycled and reused.

1.3 Fancy packaging makes the product more appealing.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Try alternative packaging options.

2.2 High prices of metals.

2.3 Saturated Markets Resulting in Sluggish Demand for Cans

Market Segmentation:

The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Is segmented on the basis of Application, Material, Type and Region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Beverage

1.1.1 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.1.2 Alcoholic Beverage

1.1.3 Sports & Energy Drinks

1.1.4 Other Beverages

1.2 Food

1.2.1 Convenience Food

1.2.2 Pet Food

1.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.2.4 Meat & Seafood

1.2.5 Other Food Products

2. By Material:

2.1 Steel Cans

2.2 Aluminum Cans

3. By Type:

3.1 2-Piece Cans

3.2 3-Piece Cans

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ball Corporation

2. Silgan Holdings Inc.

3. Tetra Laval International S.A.

4. Kian Joo Group

5. Huber Packaging Group GmbH

6. Crown Holdings, Inc

7. Ardagh Group

8. CAN-PACK S.A.

9. CPMC Holdings

10. Kingcan Holdings Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

