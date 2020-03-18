Food Allergen Testing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The Food Allergen Testing industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Food Allergen Testing market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.99% from 445 million $ in 2014 to 545 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Food Allergen Testing market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Food Allergen Testing will reach 760 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Sgs S.A.

Intertek Group Plc

Tuv Sud Psb Pte. Ltd.

Als Limited

Eurofins Scientific Se

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Asurequality Ltd.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh

Symbio Laboratories

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Peanut & Soy, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts)

Industry Segmentation (Bakery & Confectionery, Infant Food, Processed Food, Dairy Products & Alternatives, Seafood & Meat Products)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

