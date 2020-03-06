Foliar Spray Market 2019: With Top Key Player and Countries Data: Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Some of the key players in the global foliar spray market are Coromandel International Limited (India), Yara International ASA (Norway), GSFC Ltd (India), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel), the Mosaic Company (US), TRIBOdyn AG (Germany), Haifa Group (Israel), Lima Europe NV (Belgium), and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd (China).

The global foliar spray market has been segmented by fertilizer type, application, and region.

On the basis of fertilizer type, the global foliar spray market has been segmented into macronutrients and micronutrients. The macronutrients segment has been further divided into nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and mixed. The macronutrients segment was the larger foliar spray market, by fertilizer type, in 2017 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The nitrogen macronutrients segment was the largest in 2017 as nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients required for protein synthesis in plants.

Based on application, the global foliar spray market has been segregated into horticultural crops, field crops, turfs and ornamentals, and others. The horticultural crops segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the increasing demand for horticultural crops such as fruits and vegetables to meet the rising food demand of an expanding global population.

Regional Analysis

The global foliar spray market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest market share of the global foliar spray market in 2017, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for foliar spray during the forecast period. The Latin American market is also expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to be moderate during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

4.1.4 End Users

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics Of Global Foliar Spray Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Trends/Technology

Global Foliar Spray Market, By Fertilizer Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Macronutrients

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.2.3 Nitrogenous Fertilizers

6.2.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.2.4 Phosphorous-Based Fertilizers

6.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.2.5 Potassium-Based Fertilizers

6.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.2.6 Mixed Fertilizers

6.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.3 Micronutrients

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Foliar Spray Market: By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Foliar Spray Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Foliar Spray Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Foliar Spray Market. By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Foliar Spray Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 6 Latin America: Foliar Spray Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 7 Global Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Region, 2016−2023

Table 8 North America: Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 9 Europe: Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table10 Asia-Pacific: Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table11 Middle East & Africa: Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table12 Latin America: Foliar Spray Fertilizer Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Foliar Spray Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Foliar Spray Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Foliar Spray Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Foliar Spray Market In 2017, By Country

