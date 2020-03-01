Foliar Fertilizer Market: Regional Growth Trends Focusing on Manufacturers Recorded during 2018-2028

Foliar fertilizers include various components in different proportions mainly comprising of phosphorous, nitrogen and potassium. Foliar fertilizer is water soluble and can be directly applied on plant leaves in its liquid form. Foliar fertilizer facilitates plant growth by boosting nutrient density and eliminating nutrient deficiencies. Foliar fertilizers are eight times more powerful and effective than soil applied fertilizers.

Focus on Leveraging ‘Soil Conditioning’ Benefits Gaining Ground Among Foliar Fertilizer Manufacturers

Multi-pronged advantage of foliar fertilizers are expected to fuel their demand in agriculture and farming sector. In addition to efficient nutrient absorption and crop yield, foliar fertilizers provide higher resistance to insects and pests owing to the presence of various hormones such as gibberellins, cytokinins and auxins. In addition, foliar fertilizer also acts as an effective soil conditioner and enhances the water holding capacity of the soil in turn facilitating the balance restoration of the microorganism populace. Use of foliar fertilizer eliminates nutrient limitations in adverse soil conditions and is considered as an additional supplement boosting crop health. On account of these factors, agriculturists recommend the use of foliar fertilizer in conjunction with granular fertilizers to achieve favorable results.

Foliar Fertilizer Industry Benefiting from Broader Focus on Increasing Yield Per Hectare

The growing demand for agricultural products on the back of rising population rates and per capita consumption has presented potential avenues for the use of novel agricultural techniques such as foliar fertilization. According to analysis carried out by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, kilocalorie demand per person is likely to reach 3050 kcal. In addition to this, global population is expected to touch 8.3 billion by 2030. Momentous growth in population is expected to increase the demand for agricultural commodities, in turn, creating an urgency to enhance the agricultural produce using nutrition enhancement with foliar fertilizer. This is likely to spur the demand for foliar fertilization, consequently pushing the sales of foliar fertilizer.

Decreasing Arable Land to Influence Nutrient Demand – Potential Avenue for Foliar Fertilizer Market

Arable land per person is expected to witness a further decline in the years to follow, in turn, impacting the agricultural produce. According to the World Bank, arable land (hectares per person) has reduced from 0.371 in 1961 to 0.194 in 2015. This hectares per person is likely to reach 0.15 ha per capita by 20250, according to FAO. Farmland decrease per person coupled with the increasing need for agricultural produce has pushed the growers to increase crop yield by using advanced fertilizer solutions such as foliar fertilizer, in turn, encouraging its market’s growth.

Fertigation to Challenge Foliar Fertilizer Sales

The on-going imbalance between demand and supply of water for agricultural practices has forced alterations in modern irrigation practices. This has resulted in adoption of alternative techniques such as fertigation that includes injection of fertilizers and nutrients to the irrigation system, in turn, impacting the use of foliar fertilization method. Fertigation saves time and money along with yield agriculture yield enhancement, consequently challenging the adoption of the foliar fertilizer in the agriculture industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report on foliar fertilizer market covers a detailed assessment on foliar fertilizer manufacturers worldwide. Various players including, but not limited to, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, EuroChem Group Ag and K+S AG have been covered in the foliar fertilizer market report.

