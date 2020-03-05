FOLDING ELECTRIC BICYCLE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

The leading manufactures mainly are Brompton, SUNRA, XDS, BODO and Slane. H Brompton is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is SUNRA and XDS.

There are mainly three type product of folding electric bicycle market: commuter folding bike, full size wheel folding bike and portable fold-up bike.

Geographically, the global folding electric bicycle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 42% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Folding Electric Bicycle will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 190 million by 2023, from US$ 120 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Folding Electric Bicycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3310064-2018-2023-global-folding-electric-bicycle-consumption-market-report

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Commuter Folding Bike

Portable Fold-up Bike

Full size Wheel Folding Bike

Segmentation by application:

Age < 18

Age 18-50

Age > 50

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Brompton

SUNRA

XDS

BODO

Slane

U-WINFLY

Benelli Biciclette

E-Joe

Birdie Electric

A-Bike Electric

VOLT

Solex

Prodeco Tech

Woosh

ENZO eBike

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Folding Electric Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Folding Electric Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Folding Electric Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Folding Electric Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Folding Electric Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Commuter Folding Bike

2.2.2 Portable Fold-up Bike

2.2.3 Full size Wheel Folding Bike

2.3 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Folding Electric Bicycle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Age < 18

2.4.2 Age 18-50

2.4.3 Age > 50

2.5 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle by Players

3.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Folding Electric Bicycle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Brompton

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Product Offered

12.1.3 Brompton Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Brompton News

12.2 SUNRA

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Product Offered

12.2.3 SUNRA Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 SUNRA News

12.3 XDS

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Product Offered

12.3.3 XDS Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 XDS News

12.4 BODO

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Product Offered

12.4.3 BODO Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BODO News

12.5 Slane

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3310064-2018-2023-global-folding-electric-bicycle-consumption-market-report

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com