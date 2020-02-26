FOLDING BIKES MARKET – BY PRODUCT, SERVICE, TYPE – MARKET SIZE, COMPANY PROFILES, INDUSTRY TRENDS AND DEMAND FORECASTS 2018-2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global market size of Folding Bikes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Folding Bikes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Folding Bikes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Folding Bikes market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Folding Bikes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Folding Bikes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Folding Bikes include

Giant Bicycle

Dahon

A-bike

GOGOBIKE

Montague Bike

Brompton Bicycle

Helix

Bike Friday

Birdy

Phoenix Bike

FOREVER Bicycle

Market Size Split by Type

Aluminium Alloy

Carbon Fiber

Titanium Alloy

Magnesium Alloy

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Chidren

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Folding Bikes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Folding Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Folding Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Folding Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Folding Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Folding Bikes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aluminium Alloy

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber

1.4.4 Titanium Alloy

1.4.5 Magnesium Alloy

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.5.4 Chidren

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Folding Bikes Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Folding Bikes Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Folding Bikes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Folding Bikes Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Folding Bikes Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Folding Bikes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Folding Bikes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Folding Bikes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Folding Bikes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Folding Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Folding Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Folding Bikes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Folding Bikes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Folding Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Folding Bikes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Folding Bikes Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folding Bikes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Giant Bicycle

11.1.1 Giant Bicycle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.1.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Dahon

11.2.1 Dahon Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.2.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 A-bike

11.3.1 A-bike Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.3.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 GOGOBIKE

11.4.1 GOGOBIKE Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.4.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Montague Bike

11.5.1 Montague Bike Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.5.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Brompton Bicycle

11.6.1 Brompton Bicycle Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.6.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Helix

11.7.1 Helix Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.7.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Bike Friday

11.8.1 Bike Friday Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.8.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Birdy

11.9.1 Birdy Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.9.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Phoenix Bike

11.10.1 Phoenix Bike Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes

11.10.4 Folding Bikes Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 FOREVER Bicycle

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

……Continued

