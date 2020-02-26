FOLDING BIKES MARKET – BY PRODUCT, SERVICE, TYPE – MARKET SIZE, COMPANY PROFILES, INDUSTRY TRENDS AND DEMAND FORECASTS 2018-2025

This report studies the global market size of Folding Bikes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Folding Bikes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Folding Bikes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Folding Bikes market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Folding Bikes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Folding Bikes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Folding Bikes include
Giant Bicycle
Dahon
A-bike
GOGOBIKE
Montague Bike
Brompton Bicycle
Helix
Bike Friday
Birdy
Phoenix Bike
FOREVER Bicycle
Market Size Split by Type
Aluminium Alloy
Carbon Fiber
Titanium Alloy
Magnesium Alloy
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Men
Women
Chidren
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Folding Bikes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Folding Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Folding Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Folding Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Folding Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Folding Bikes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Aluminium Alloy
1.4.3 Carbon Fiber
1.4.4 Titanium Alloy
1.4.5 Magnesium Alloy
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.5.4 Chidren
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Folding Bikes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Folding Bikes Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Folding Bikes Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Folding Bikes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Folding Bikes Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Folding Bikes Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Folding Bikes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Folding Bikes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Folding Bikes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Folding Bikes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Folding Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Folding Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Folding Bikes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Folding Bikes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Folding Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Folding Bikes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Folding Bikes Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folding Bikes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Giant Bicycle
11.1.1 Giant Bicycle Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.1.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Dahon
11.2.1 Dahon Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.2.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 A-bike
11.3.1 A-bike Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.3.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 GOGOBIKE
11.4.1 GOGOBIKE Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.4.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Montague Bike
11.5.1 Montague Bike Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.5.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Brompton Bicycle
11.6.1 Brompton Bicycle Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.6.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Helix
11.7.1 Helix Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.7.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Bike Friday
11.8.1 Bike Friday Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.8.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Birdy
11.9.1 Birdy Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.9.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Phoenix Bike
11.10.1 Phoenix Bike Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Folding Bikes
11.10.4 Folding Bikes Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 FOREVER Bicycle
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
……Continued
