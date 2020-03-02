Folded Tissues Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026

Some of the key factors which drive the market growth for folded tissues comprise rising healthcare expenditures coupled with the changing lifestyles, growing population, and a firm rise in GDP across the emerging economies. However, on the other hand, the increasing demand for hand dryers by various organizations on account of rising issues of dumping and recycling of folded tissues, is expected to largely hinder the growth of the Folded Tissues Market.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2748

Globally, the tissue paper market is growing substantially due to rising consumer inclination towards hygienic products. Besides, tissue papers also have advantages such as easy availability of paper/raw materials and low cost of converting/manufacturing tissue papers in comparison with cotton towels or any other product. Tissues are designed for single-use applications and several tissue paper products are currently available in the global market. Folded tissues are widely used for household applications such as paper towels, napkins, pocket tissues, and much more. Even though the folded tissues are broadly used for household purposes, they have lucrative market opportunities in the commercial sector as well.

Some of the key factors which drive the market growth for folded tissues comprise rising healthcare expenditures coupled with the changing lifestyles, growing population, and a firm rise in GDP across the emerging economies. However, on the other hand, the increasing demand for hand dryers by various organizations on account of rising issues of dumping and recycling of folded tissues, is expected to largely hinder the growth of the folded tissues market.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2748/folded-tissues-market

The global folded tissues market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

North America is expected to be the largest market for tissue paper products especially, folded tissues owing to its higher rate of per capita consumption, and is closely followed by Europe. With the presence of multinational manufacturers of household tissues & hygiene products in countries like the United States, Germany, Italy, France, etc., there has been a considerable demand for folded tissues across the regions.

On the other hand, the per capita consumption of folded tissues in the Asia Pacific region is comparatively lower. However, over the last decade with a rise in urbanized population in countries like China and India, coupled with high disposable incomes, there has been a high penetration of tissue & hygiene products such as folded tissues in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Folded Tissues Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global folded tissues market are –

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Asia Pulp & Paper Group PT

SOFIDEL Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Napco National

Mediterranean Tissue Mill

Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH

Cascades USA Inc.

Metsä Group

Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company

Crown Paper Mill LLC

Valmet Oyj

Abu Dhabi National Paper Mill

Lila Tissues

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.

Indevco Paper Making

Queenex Tissues Factory

Fujian BBC Inc.

T. Paper Co., Ltd.

The report on folded tissues is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The folded tissues report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The folded tissues report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2748

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/