Fog Computing Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Fog computing, also known as edge computing, is defined as an extension of the cloud computing paradigm from the core of the network to the edge of the network. It majorly provides computation, storage, and services between end devices and traditional cloud servers. Servers and other intermediate nodes are majorly being considered as the core of the network. Desktop machine, mobiles, smart devices, machine, or any equipment connected to a network as endpoint device/machine are considered as edge devices.

The fog computing model is primarily suited for the Internet of Things and real-time big data analytics. It also supports distributed data collection points and is beneficial for advertising, entertainment, personal computing, and other such applications. Fogging can provide benefits by the introduction of vital information and services to the user at the network edge. Hence, the researchers and companies are more inclined toward the development of applications and services of fog computing.

According to Infoholic Research, the global fog computing market revenue is expected to reach 556.72 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 61.63% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The rising number of IoT connectivity, M2M communication, need for real-time computing of time-critical process, and the increase in demand for connected devices are majorly driving the fog computing market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The prominent vendors covered in the report include Cisco Systems, ADLINK Technologies, GE Digital, Nebbiolo Technologies, Microsoft, Dell, and others. Most of the major players are based in the Americas region. The vendors have been identified based on portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The countries covered in the report are the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, India, China, and, Japan. Among these, Japan, the US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2017–2023) owing to an increase in the penetration rate of connected devices and growing adoption of cloud computing.

The report covers and analyses the global fog computing market. Various strategies, such as joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts, have been considered. There is likely to be an increase in the number of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships during the forecast period.

