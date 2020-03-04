Fog Computing Market business analysis by CAGR, share, revenue and prominent key players

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global fog computing market is anticipated to reach USD 934 million by 2026. Fog computing helps in enhancing efficiency as well as data computing competencies for cloud computing. The major use of fog computing is to enhance efficiency however, the use of fog computing can also be done for security and compliance reasons. Fog computing is used in several applications including, smart city, smart buildings, smart grid, vehicle networks, and software-defined networks.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The software market is growing at the highest CAGR and has accounted for the largest share attributed to low cost, increasing functionality, as well as advancements in features & designs. Furthermore, the constantly decreasing costs of sensors, storage devices, and semiconductor devices are one of the factors which is fueling the market growth of hardware in fog computing. Another factor responsible for the market growth of fog computing is the developments in network technology resulting in the reduction of OPEX across business organizations.

Currently, the market for fog computing is dominated by North America with countries including, US and Canada taking initiatives to promote the adoption of IoT in the region. Also, Europe is the second largest market after North America, which is also experiencing growth in the adopting of fog computing and IoT. However, APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period attributed to the increasing awareness of fog computing in these regions.

Major companies profiled in the report include Cradlepoint, Inc., PrismTech, FogHorn Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crosser Technologies, Nebbiolo Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu, Arm Holding Plc., and ADLINK Technology Inc.

Key Findings from the study suggest North America is expected to command the market over the forecast years. APAC is presumed to be the fastest growing market, with highest CAGRover the forecast period. The fog computing market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 62.6% from 2018 to 2026. The fog computing technology is used in applications such as building & automation, smart energy, transportation & logistics, smart manufacturing, connected health, and others. Among the application segment, smart manufacturing is expected to hold the largest share. This is due to the several numbers of sensors required for varied functions in manufacturing facilities, that generates an enormous amount of data. Fog computing helps manufacturing companies to reduce operating cost by making use of real-time data to make efficient decisions.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research Goal & Scope

1.2. Research Assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Data Sources

1.3.2. Secondary Data Sources

1.4. Key Take-Aways

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Fog Computing Market Insights

3.1. Fog Computing – Industry Snapshot

3.2. Fog Computing Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Fog Computing – Market Forces

3.2.1.1. Fog Computing Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.2. Fog Computing Market Restraint/Challenges Analysis

3.2.1.3. Fog Computing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.2. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Force

3.2.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Supplier

3.2.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyer

3.2.2.3. Threat Of Substitute

3.2.2.4. Threat Of New Entrant

3.2.2.5. Degree Of Competition

3.2.3. Fog Computing Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.2.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.5. Fog Computing Industry Trends

3.2.6. Competitive Analysis

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5343

4. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Hardware

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Routers/Gateways

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Switches

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Controllers

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Sensors

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Software

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Fog Computing Platforms

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Custom Application Software

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Professional Service

6.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Training Service

6.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Smart Homes/Smart Cities

7.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Smart Energy

7.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Smart Manufacturing

7.4.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.5. Connected Healthcare

7.5.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.6. Smart Transport

7.6.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Regions

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.5. U.S.

8.2.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.6. Canada

8.2.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.5. Germany

8.3.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.6. UK

8.3.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.5. China

8.4.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.6. Japan

8.4.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.5. Brazil

8.5.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.6. Mexico

8.5.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

9. Company Profiles

9.1. ADLINK Technology, Inc

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Arm Holdings plc

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5343

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]