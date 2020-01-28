Fog Computing Market 2027 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast

A recent report by MarketResearchReports.biz., titled, “Fog Computing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027,” offers important information on it. For the purpose of study, the report slices and dices the market. It examines in-depth the factors stoking or deterring its growth. It also segments the global fog computing market based on different parameters to unravel which ones hold out how much promise. Further, the report assesses the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting players in the market.

The report explains that fog computing mainly serves to up efficiency. It also helps to increase the amount of data transferred to the cloud for processing, storage, and analysis. Some of the most prominent applications of fog computing is smart grids, smart cities, software defined networks, smart buildings, and vehicle networks.

Fog computing has certain advantages over cloud computing. For example, cloud computing is not exactly suitable for IoT (internet of things). However, fog computing is. The distributed approach of fog computing is most suitable for IoT and industrial IoT. This is because it brings about a much localized processing and analysis of data generated by the smart sensors. It would be a costly affair to send those to cloud for the same. Fog computing serves to lessen the bandwidth needed and thus brings down the need for to and fro communication between sensors and cloud.

At the forefront of driving the global fog computing market, as is obvious now, is the proliferation of the IoT. Apart from that, the increasing allocations by governments and private bodies into research and development in the area in also helping the global fog computing market. A bottleneck which the market needs to overcome in order achieve its full potential is the security challenge. It is felt that the data protection mechanisms such as encryption do not offer absolute protection from hacking and data thefts. Further fog computing fails to verify if the user is authorized or not.

Having thrown light on the dominant trends in the global fog computing market, the report segments it depending on a range of parameters. Based on component, for instance, it classifies the market into servers, hardware, routers, switches, controller, software, gateways, fog computing platform, and customized application software.

Application-wise it segments the global cloud computing market into building and home automation, smart energy, connected health, smart manufacturing, transportation and logistics, connected health, and security and emergency system.

Geographically, North America at present leads the global cloud computing market. The region’s growth has been mainly powered by nations of Canada and the U.S. Europe fog computing market trails in the second position. This is because of the rising awareness about the benefits of fog computing.

Key companies in the global fog computing market that have been profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE.

Fog Computing Market: Regional Overview

Fog Computing market is currently dominated by North America region due to countries such as U.S. and Canada taking initiatives to encourage the adoption of internet of things. Europe fog computing market follows next as various industry verticals are realizing the importance of shifting to internet of things and fog computing. APEJ and MEA regions are fast picking up pace in the fog computing market owing to increase in awareness of making use of this technology over cloud computing.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fog Computing Market Segments

Fog Computing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Fog Computing Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Fog Computing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Fog Computing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Fog Computing Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

