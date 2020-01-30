Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Focused ion beam, also known as FIB, is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, Deposition and increasingly in the biological field for site-specific analysis, deposition, and ablation of materials.

Scope of the Report:

Global Focused Ion Beam market is about 330 million USD in 2017, increased from 264 Million USD in 2013, with a CAGR of 5.74%. In the future, we predict that this market revenue will continue to increase. By 2024, global revenue will be 378 Million USD.

Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

The worldwide market for Focused Ion Beam (FIB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hitachi High-Technologies

FEI

Carl Zeiss

JEOL

TESCAN

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719745-global-focused-ion-beam-fib-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FIB

FIB-SEM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Etching

Imaging

Deposition

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719745-global-focused-ion-beam-fib-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 FIB

1.2.2 FIB-SEM

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Etching

1.3.2 Imaging

1.3.3 Deposition

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hitachi High-Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 FEI

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 FEI Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Carl Zeiss

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Carl Zeiss Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 JEOL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 JEOL Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 TESCAN

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TESCAN Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)