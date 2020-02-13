Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Market – Growing Awareness about the Disease and its Management is at the Forefront of Driving Growth of the Market

Global Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Market: Snapshot

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare health condition, afflicts around 210,200 patients worldwide and about 14,000 to 16,000 new cases are diagnosed annually. The rising numbers along the considerable untapped opportunities in the market on account of a limited number of pipeline products are serving to boost it. Continued thrust by non-government organizations to increase awareness about the rare disease and increasing allocation towards research on rare diseases too are proving beneficial for the market for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Rising at a 8.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, the global focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) market will likely become worth US$15.83 bn by 2025-end fromUS$7.82 bn in 2016, finds a report by Transparency Market Research.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/focal-segmental-glomerulosclerosis-market.html

Primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Garners Greater Market Share due to Awareness About it

Depending upon the disease type, the market can be bifurcated into primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and secondary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Of the two, the segment of primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis held a mammoth 79.8% share in the market in 2016. Also known as primary idiopathic/genetic focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is a kind of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis disease without a known or obvious cause. Growing awareness about the disease and its management is at the forefront of driving growth in the segment.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31505

Depending upon the management of the disease, the global market for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) can again be split broadly into diagnosis and treatment. The segment of diagnosis can be further divided into creatine test, kidney biopsy, etc. The segment of treatment again can be further divided into drug therapy, kidney transplant, and dialysis. At present, the treatment segment contributes to most of the revenue in the market for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). This is because of the massive unmet requirements in the market. A promising pipeline of novel molecules and their approval will continue boosting the segment in the next couple of years.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31505

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com