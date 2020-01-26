Foam Roller Market Research 2018-2023 with top Countries data : Growth Factors, Key players ,Product Types and Application by Regional Analysis and Forecast

Report Title: Global Nickel Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Nickel Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Nickel Market.

Overview of Nickel Market :

Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation). Nickel is used as the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and used in increasingly large quantities. The demand for nickel base metal in the battery industry is further backed by the rapid volume growth of the electric vehicle market. It is also driven by the increased intensity of the use of nickel to improve the energy density of batteries and extend driving range. ,

The research covers the current market size of the Nickel market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Anglo American, BHP, Cubaniquel, Cunico, Eramet, Glencore, Independence Group, Jinchuan Group International Resources, Norilsk Nickel, Pacific Metal, Queensland Nickel, Sherritt, Sumitomo, Terrafame, Vale…

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Nickel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Nickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

3N

4N

5N… Major applications are as follows:

Stainless steels and alloy steel

Non-ferrous alloys and super alloys