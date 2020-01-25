Foam Protective Packaging Market – Cushioning and Void Fill Applications to Translate Lucrative Market Growth

Protective packaging has gained importance for its role in eliminating the incidences of physical damages to packaged goods during shipping process. Foam materials are being widely used for offering high-level protection to the packaged goods. Foam protective packaging solutions are being developed to meet the diverse packaging needs for a range of products. Companies providing foam protective packaging solutions are focused upon fabricating their products according to the container dimensions and package sizes. Moreover, several players in the global foam protective packaging market are offering prototypes and incorporating advanced design engineering technologies to facilitate utmost levels of corner protection, shock absorption, and edge protection.

Plastifoam Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Volk Packaging Corporation, DRB Packaging, Rogers Foam Corporation, Wisconsin Foam Products, Armstrong Brands, Inc., and Tucson Container Corporation are observed as global leaders in offering foam protective packaging to multiple industries. Transparency Market Research’s recently published forecast study observes that these companies will play a key role in instrumenting the growth of the global foam protective packaging market. However, the report estimates that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global foam protective packaging market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 3.2%, bringing in just over US$ 5.3 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2026. The report has addressed the key factors restraining the growth of the global foam protective packaging market.

Key Restraints for Adoption of Foam Protective Packaging

While the players in the global foam protective packaging market will be compelled to divest their capital in offering prototype sampling, part production and custom fabrication, there are several key restraints beyond their control that may curb their business growth to considerable extent.

