Foam Glass Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Foam glass is a superior insulation material. It is characterized by small surface density, high strength, low thermal conductivity, heat resistance, anti-freeze-thaw resistance, low water absorption, no burning, sound absorption, good corrosion resistance and workability, not only widely used in petroleum, chemicals, refrigeration, defense and other fields, but also the construction of new energy-saving environmental protection, decorative materials. Foam glass is a block form and then fabricated into a wide range of shapes and sizes to satisfy industrial and commercial insulation requirements.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Foam Glass market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Pittsburgh Corning
GLAPOR
Earthstone
JSC Gomelglass
REFAGLASS
Zhejiang DEHO
Huichang New Material
YaHong
ZhenShen
Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
Zhengdi
ShouBang
Xin Shun Da
YongLi
Aotai
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Black (Gray) foam glass
White foam glass
Others (Multicolor)
By End-User / Application
Cryogenic systems
Heat transfer fluid systems
Chemical processing systems
Commercial piping and building
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Pittsburgh Corning
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 GLAPOR
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Earthstone
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 JSC Gomelglass
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 REFAGLASS
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Zhejiang DEHO
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Huichang New Material
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 YaHong
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 ZhenShen
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Zhengdi
12.12 ShouBang
12.13 Xin Shun Da
12.14 YongLi
12.15 Aotai
