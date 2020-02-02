Foam Dressing Market – Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities, Growth & Forecast to 2025: Key Players (Smith & Nephew, Mlnlycke Health Care, Coloplast)

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Foam Dressing Market Research Report 2019” that targets and provides comprehensive market analysis with future prospects to 2023. The analysts of the study have garnered extensive research methodologies and data sources (i.e Secondary & Primary Sources) in order to generate collective and useful information that delivers latest market undercurrents and industry trends.

APAC Foam Dressing sales were estimated to reach 68921.1 K Units in 2017, and are expected to reach 622163.6 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.66% between 2017 and 2025.The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foam dressings market include increasing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries, growth in awareness about advanced wound care dressings, rising number of road accidents & burns cases, and high prevalence of diabetic wounds & chronic infections. However, factors such as limited reimbursement policies in emerging countries and high costs of dressings restrain the market growth. In particular, part countries have begun to restrict the use of silver ions on dressings. For the traditional silver dressings, it will be banned by 2019 in China. In order to ease this market demand, the Chinese government currently approves several production licenses per year for silver use with other dressings, such as foam dressings.Comfort and price are major factors that consumers will consider, such as water absorbability and permeability. When there is a lot of exudate, if it is not replaced in time, the skin around the wound may be impregnated. So, manufacturers want to seize market share in the market incubation period, they must consider these two factors.Different companies use different marketing strategies. Part manufacturers even give distributors an over 80% discount, however, part just give distributors an under 30% discount. The results of these strategies often differ. For example, Top-medical gives distributors huge profit margins, and had seized part market share. What’s more, this company did OEM for Coloplast, Medtronic, etc.In consumption market, as the largest consumption country, the China revenue has increased to 75.06 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 30.08% market share.Foam Dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 21.42% of the Foam Dressing market demand in Acute Wounds, 17.27% in Postoperative Wounds and 61.31% in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The global Foam Dressing market is valued at 250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Foam Dressing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Dressing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Smith & Nephew, Mlnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp, 3M, ConvaTec, Acelity, Medline Industries, Inc, Cardinal Health, B.Braun, Medtronic, Hollister Incorporated, Paul Hartmann, Top-medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Winner Medical Group & Derma Sciences

Market Analysis by Types: Adhesive Foam Dressing & Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing

Market Analysis by Applications: Acute Wounds, Postoperative Wounds & Chronic Wounds

Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is segmented into key Regions North America, Europe, China & Japan with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

Some of the Points cover in Global Foam Dressing Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Overview of Global Foam Dressing Market (2013-2025)

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2013 and 2018

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Global Foam Dressing Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles (2013-2018)

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Global Foam Dressing Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Foam Dressing Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Global Foam Dressing Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

• Detailed Overview of Global Foam Dressing market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

• Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market

• What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

• What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global Foam Dressing market

• SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

• What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

• Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

• Which application/end-user category or Product Type [Adhesive Foam Dressing & Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing] may seek incremental growth prospects?

• What would be the market share of key countries like North America, Europe, China & Japan etc.?

• What focused approach and constraints are holding the Global Foam Dressing market tight?

