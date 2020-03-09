FMI Says Handheld DNA Reader Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2027

Conventional DNA sequencing techniques are time consuming and costly. Therefore, instant molecular diagnosis of various disease types is essential in order to deliver high end medical services. Handheld DNA device is a portable, low weight genetic analyzer that analyses the target DNA sequence and uses an array of disposable on-chip cartridges, silicon biosensors, and micro fluids to find genetic mutations. The device utilizes revolutionary polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, to make multiple copies of DNA. The technology then uses ion sensitive transistor to measure the production of DNA copies. The device allows rapid and early diagnosis of various diseases conditions such as cancer, malaria, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Ebola, gonorrhea, and tuberculosis (TB) in a very short duration. The device is also used in sequencing small genomes, such as those of bacteria and viruses. The USB powered DNA reader comprises of thousands of wells each consisting of nanopores, resulting in formation of unique electronic signature which is detected using the analyzer providing a readout of the DNA sequence. Nanpores are narrow protein channels that allow DNA strand to pass through. The use of nanopore technology virtually eliminates the need of overlap analysis and allows the DNA sequencing by sharply cutting the time using very strands of DNA. Beyond the health specific applications the device also helps protects endangered animal species from various diseases and from the risk of illegal trafficking and run checks on food. Additionally the device also promises its potential applications to detect the DNA sequence of microorganisms in the space which would help in the genetic identification of microorganisms, analyzes changes in microorganisms and humans in response to spaceflight, which would possibly help scientist uncover DNA-based life other than planet earth.

The global market for handheld DNA readers market is expected to witness a higher demand in the near future as a result of its potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes and possibility to prevent epidemics.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2882



Global Handheld DNA Reader Market: Drivers & Restraints

Considerable increase in demand for Hand Held DNA Reader has been accounted across the globe owing to the incidence and prevalence of diseases like neurodegenerative diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. Increasing need for DNA analysis and diagnosis demand in criminal cases, Quicker and more precise tools for solving complex crimes and increasing requirement for rapid DNA throughput and analysis. As per the report by WHO, cancer is amongst the prominent reasons of death all over the world and the amount of cases of cancer is anticipated to increase by 70% during following two decades.

Additionally, the growing usage of DNA polymerase in forensic industry is accounted to drive the need for global Hand Held DNA Reader during the forecast period, due to the growing growth rate of crimes across the world.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the global handheld DNA reader market is controlling the flow of samples to be analyzed through the device. Also the device does not reads the long genomes which may hamper its use in sequencing the longer DNA sequences.

Global Handheld DNA Reader Market: Segmentation

The global hand held DNA reader marketis segmented by applications, by end user and geography:

By Test Type

ABO Typing

Antibody Screening

Cross Matching Test

By Reagents

Anti-Sera Reagents

Reagent Red Blood Cells

Anti-Human Globulin

Blood Bank Saline

Global Handheld DNA Reader Market: Overview

The market for handheld DNA reader is expected to grab significant revenues globally. The portable light weight DNA reader device offers on the spot data which can be utilized to track disease outbreaks and catalogue species in less than an hour. There are many commercial, scientific and medical applications that are well within reach of the technology as it currently exists. The handheld DNA reader market is expected to grow at a healthy pace attributed to rising prevalence and emergence of various diseases forms which require immediate diagnosis.

Global Handheld DNA Reader Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, thrombophilia treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Based on geographic regions, global hand held DNA reader is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global hand held DNA reader market in terms of market share followed by Western Europe. Increasing application of the device in forensic science such as in crime investigations is pulling the demand for hand held DNA reader in countries like U.S. and U.K. The device not only helps in early detection of an infection, but also helps in diagnosing the severity of disease. Also increasing efforts by various companies such as InSilixa Inc., a U.S. based startup company is leveraging its proprietary semiconductor-based CMOS biochip technology in order to develop a DNA reader that could help diagnose various diseases conditions in less amount of time.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the effective growth in hand held DNA reader market over the forecast period owing the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases causing curious illness. Also continuous rise in number of hospitals and diagnostic centers is leading to higher penetration of such devices in the region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2882



Global Handheld DNA Reader Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global handheld DNA reader market are QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Ubiquitome Limited and Cepheid Inc.