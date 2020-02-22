Flying Cars Market 2019-2023 – Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on Global Flying Cars Market. The global Flying Cars Market is expected to witness ~25% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

A flying car is a traditional vehicle, where a driver or pilot drive the vehicle in its car configuration to its destination. The flying car is designed to fly at a certain speed and up to medium to long distance (50 to 800 miles). At present the flying car is made to operate by the licensed driver or pilot, but as time moves it will be made fully autonomous or driverless. In future, the flying cars are designed with VOTL capabilities, which helps to take large scale operations and enhance the car performance.

The increasing urban development and rising urban population, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, and growing demand for environment friendly vehicles are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, the rising purchasing power of people and changing lifestyle are set to accelerate the growth of this market during the study period.

The US and the Middle East country like UAE are projected to lead market due to high per capita income, purchasing power, regulatory support and technology capabilities are set to drive the growth of this market.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Flying Cars is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness highest growth rate in flying car market during the forecast period owing to growing population and disposable income from China India, and others. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to hold largest share throughout the forecast period in Flying Cars market owing to the presence of key playes such as Terrafugia Corportation (USA), Moller International (USA), and Samson Motorworks (USA), are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Flying Cars market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Flying Cars market by solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Product

Flying Cars

Passenger Drone

By Capacity

2-Person Sitter

3-Person Sitter

5-Person Sitter

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

