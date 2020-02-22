Fly Ash Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period to 2023

Fly Ash Market Overview:

The Global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.5 Bn in 2023. As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global fly ash market is expected to capture a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Heightened demand for unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is one of the preliminary factors that is fostering the growth of the global fly ash market. Desirable properties of UPR such as tensile strength, flexural strength, impact strength, damping, thermal expansion, and corrosion resistance in particular results in increased demand from the construction industry. They are used for roofing, building panels, reinforcement, and for the formulation of simulated stones, rocks, marbles, and fiber-strengthened plastics (FRP).

Free Sample Copy page @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6720

Fly Ash Market Key Players:

Bluestar Harbin Petrochemical Corp. (China), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (India), Fuso Chemical Co. (Japan), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Helm AG (Germany), Ashland Inc. (US), Polynt Group (Italy), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), Ningbo Jiangning Chemical (China), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Nan Ya Plastics Co.(China), Bartek Ingredients Inc. (Canada), and Huntsman Corporation (US) are the leading players in the global fly ash market.

Fly Ash Market Segmentation:

The global fly ash market has been segmented based on raw material, application, and end-use industries.

By raw material, the global fly ash market has been segmented into N-Butane and Benzene. The N-Butane segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.

By end-use industries, the global fly ash market has been segmented into Construction, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Agriculture, and Others. The construction segment was the largest in 2018 while the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By application, the global fly ash market has been segmented into Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Copolymers, Lubricant Additives, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydrides, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Others. The unsaturated polyester resin segment led the market in 2018 while the copolymers segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment.

Fly Ash Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the fly ash market spreads across the regions of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America fly ash market is chiefly driven by the upswing of the construction industry in the region.

APAC led the global market in 2018. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with the enormous growth of the construction industry in the region due to fast-track urbanization can be accredited for the growth of the APAC market. Also, fly ash is found in abundance in the region which acts as a plus for the growth of the APAC fly ash market. In addition, the governments in the region have initiated actions for energy conservation which serves a significant driving factor.

Europe is a significant growth pocket and is expected to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. The economic recovery in Europe coupled with the rise in a number of smart city projects provides an impetus for the growth of the Europe fly ash market. Regulations pertaining to the utilization of coal combustion products in the region is driving the market.

Fly Ash Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Market Dynamics of Global Fly Ash Market

Fly Ash Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

Full Access Browser page @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fly-ash-market-6720

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]