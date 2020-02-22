Fly Ash -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Fly Ash Industry

Description

Global Fly Ash Market is accounted for $2.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing the focus on infrastructure and road paving, rapid expansion in the construction industry and endorsement of fly ash by governments in a variety of regions are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, harmful properties of fly ash and declining utilization of thermal power in the energy mix are hampering the market. Ecological-friendly construction product provides ample opportunity for the growth of the market.

Fly ash is a kind of pozzolan formed by the flaming of pulverized coal. The fly ash is a fine nebulous dust affluent in alumina and silica generated through a separation process such as electrostatic, mechanical etc. The fly ash is a major substance in the construction industry and used as an admixture.

By type, Class F fly ash segment is experiencing considerable market growth owing to its extreme usage in mass concrete and high strength mixes. It is also applicable for concreting in summer as it moderates heat grows during concrete curing. The class is expected to grow due to the wide usage of fly ash in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and Germany. This is the outcome of the rising focus of governments of the countries to augment consumption of fly ash for ecological reasons.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the market during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is due to rapid industrialization and urbanization which is taking place across the regions, rising demand for better infrastructure and ease of fly ash use due to a large number of electricity generation plants are contributing to the expansion of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fly Ash market include Boral Ltd., CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd, Waste Management, Inc., Charah, LLC, Cement Australia Pty Limited, Salt River Materials Group, Ashtech (India) Private Limited, Tarmac Holdings Limited (A Subsidiary of CRH Plc.), SCB International Materials, Inc. and Titan America LLC.

Types Covered:

• Class C

• Class F

• Other Types

Source Types Covered:

• Landfill/Pond

• Power Plants

Applications Covered:

• Bricks & Blocks

• Agriculture

• Mining

• Structural Fills

• Road Construction

• Water Treatment

• Portland Cement & Concrete

• Decorative Glass

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued…

