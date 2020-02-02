Fluorosurfactants Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends | 2017 – 2025

The global fluorosurfactants market is foreseen to achieve high growth opportunities with the increasing usage of the product in paints and coatings because of its anti-corrosion properties. Such properties are crucial for the protection of aged buildings and structures and even marine vessels and ships. Therefore, any encouraging trend in the paints and coatings industry could mean a positive growth in the market. However, strict environmental regulations and toxicity of fluorosurfactants are anticipated to hamper the demand in the market. Nonetheless, the introduction of ecofriendly substitutes such as short-chain fluorosurfactants for replacing long-chain fluorosurfactants could once again up the demand in the near future.

As the report suggests, the global fluorosurfactants market could be segmented as per end-use industry and type. In terms of end-use industry, paints and coatings are prophesied to take a leading share of the market.

The report offers a profound evaluation of the global fluorosurfactants market with a streamlined focus on significant factors deemed crucial for growth in the coming years. Key aspects such as competitive landscape, regional and other segmentation, and trends and opportunities are closely studied by the analysts.

Global Fluorosurfactants Market: Trends and Opportunities

Oil and gas, building and construction, and other end-use industries have witnessed a surge in the demand for short-chain fluorosurfactants. While this could augur well for the growth of the world fluorosurfactants market, the report has determined more factors expected to help players to increase their shares for the coming years. Players could take advantage of the rising demand for fluorosurfactants due to their superior characteristics such as better leveling, permeability, particle dispersion, and wettability. Applications such as emulsion stabilization, particle dispersion, and foam generation in oil recovery activities are anticipated to create rewarding prospects in the market.

Protection of vessels and ships bears utmost importance in the marine industry. Players could use this opportunity to draw a high demand since the anti-corrosive properties of fluorosurfactants are quite suitable for such applications. The world fluorosurfactants market could also be propelled by the augmenting demand for detergents and laundry products with the increasing awareness about sanitation and hygiene.

Global Fluorosurfactants Market: Geographical Analysis

The report has thrown light on key regions of the international fluorosurfactants market, where Europe and North America are envisaged by the analysts to be among the main growth contributors. These regions could typically attract a high demand for fluorosurfactants from the building and construction industry. However, the market could expect a quicker growth in Asia Pacific due to its aggressive expansion owing to the unrestrained availability of raw materials in India and China.

Another factor that is projected to increase the growth of Asia Pacific is the shift toward emerging markets on account of tight volatile organic compound (VOC) emission regulations in developed nations. You could see the product demand in Asia Pacific gaining a strong boost due to the shift in manufacturing facilities. Flexible policies and cost-effective production amenities are predicted to cause product manufacturers to flock to developing economies such as those in Asia Pacific.

