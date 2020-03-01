Fluorosurfactant Market Growth Share, Opportunities, Key Players, Industry Size, Region Forecast to 2023

Fluorosurfactant Market Overview:

Fluorosurfactant Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 806.09 Mn by 2023 with CAGR of 9.8 % between by 2023.

According to the analysis of MRFR, the major market forces and trends driving growth of the global fluorosurfactants market includes growth of paints and coatings and the burgeoning growth in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, the increasing personal disposable income in the developing economies throughout the globe has augmented the construction activities hence, propelling the demand for fluorosurfactants in the paints and coatings industry. Furthermore, the growing application in specialty detergents owing to the ability of fluorosurfactants to improve the efficiency of cleaners is also adding to the market growth.

Fluorosurfactant Market Key Players:

3M Advanced Materials Division (US)

The Chemours Company. Chemours (US)

Agc Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Chem Guard (US)

DuPont (US)

Dynax Corporation (Japan)

Innovative Chemical Technologies, Inc (US)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Fluorosurfactant Market Segment Analysis:

Fluorosurfactant Market has been segmented into types, application and end user industries. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into inks, paints & coatings, polymers, adhesives, waxes, polishes, oilfields, electronics, and others. Among these applications, paint & coatings have covered the largest market followed by adhesives, polishes, in automotive and consumer goods.

Fluorosurfactant belongs to the class of paint & coating additives which improves the properties of preparations such as controlling foam, levelling, wetting, thermal stability, and also provides low surface tensions to coating area and also, they are soluble with various polymers and stay dynamic during the curing and drying process.

Fluorosurfactant Market Regional Analysis:

Fluorosurfactant Market is classified based on mixed geographic segmentation which includes regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific Fluorosurfactant market is largest market owing to robust industry growth of application industry in China, Japan and India.

Asia Pacific Fluorosurfactant market size is likely to witness highest gains over the forecast period. Positive stance on end-use industries such as automotive industry in countries like China, Japan, Australasia, North Korea and India is predict to drive demand. Increasing demand for fast automotive and architecture industry in the India, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the Fluorosurfactant market. China is major dominating country owing to large scale production of end user industries such as automotive, architecture, consumer goods, and others.

Fluorosurfactant Market including the countries such as Mexico, Canada, and United States, where end-user markets of Fluor surfactants are growing such as architectural and automotive industry particularly in coating applications. The growing automotive, architecture, and consumer goods industries on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market North America has boosted the global Fluorosurfactant market over the forecasted period.

The major drivers of North America Fluorosurfactant market are increasing demand of Fluor surfactants from automotive industry and superior performance of Fluorosurfactant than the hydrocarbon surfactants in paint & coating application and the restrains are higher price of Fluorosurfactant than its alternatives and toxic environment which can hampering Fluorosurfactant market growth in this region.

